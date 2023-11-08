For Cisco India's Daisy Chittilapilly travelling is a way of life

Due to the demanding nature of their roles and responsibilities, leaders frequently find it challenging to establish boundaries between their personal and professional lives. But that’s not the case with Daisy Chittilapilly, President of Cisco India & SAARC. She makes travel itineraries to occupy her in her free time, and she makes it a point to go on at least one long vacation every year. “It’s like a hobby of mine to plan and put together itineraries. And when the time is right, I pick that up and go to that place. People do multiple things in their free time; I look at countries I would like to visit and build itineraries!” she says.

Having visited a number of countries, Chittilapilly adores many destinations, but one country she absolutely loves is Peru—she spent a few weeks exploring it. “It’s an amazingly scenic, beautiful place, and the people there are very warm. The food is fantastic.… [And] the culinary experience, unmatched,” says Chittilapilly. While she covered many locations across the country, it was the trek to Machu Picchu that made her experience memorable.

Chittilapilly had gone on a four-day trek on the ‘Inca Trail’ to Machu Picchu, where she found the sunrise over the mountains especially captivating. She knew the only way to see the sunrise was to walk along the trail, and not go there by train. Determined to see it despite the difficulty, she chose to embark on the journey with seven companions and a guide. “I thought it would be the toughest for me because many people in that group were younger and fitter,” she says. But she was one of two people from her group who managed to go the distance. “There were many dropouts on the second day,” she adds. Chittilapilly took it slow and steady, and made it to the camps a little later than everybody else.

Covering 45 km in four days isn’t usually very daunting, but at an altitude of 13,000-15,000 feet, it can take some doing. “It’s about how much willpower it takes to get where you want to go,” she says. “You may feel disheartened or discouraged at the prospect of what lies ahead, but if you take it slow and steady, you will make it to your goal; so, you must set your eyes on the finish line,” she explains.

Another rejuvenating experience she cherishes from her travels is the delight of meeting new people and learning about them. During her trek to Machu Picchu, Chittilapilly met a 75-year-old gentleman, and a lady with serious injuries, who were also determined to finish the trek. “This is what I love most about traveling—you always get inspired by the people around you to push yourself further than you thought was possible,” she says. “When we live in metro cities, we tend to meet like-minded people, but when you travel, you meet people from all walks of life who can open your mind to new experiences, and help you embrace the unknown and the unfamiliar.”

Apart from Peru, Chittilapilly also likes exploring European countries, where she was fascinated by the Villa del Balbianello on the banks of Lake Como in Italy. She says she is yet to find something she doesn’t like in Italy! “If I had to pick a continent, it’s Europe. And if I had to pick a country, then it’s Peru.”

Chittilapilly says that she draws a line in the sand and treats a vacation as a vacation, which helps her reboot and recharge. Not only that, it’s also an opportunity for her to visit new places, immerse herself in the history, art, culture and nature of the place, which she feels enhances her perspective. “I also feel it forms your response to situations and your ability to engage in life broadly, but also at work. It shapes you as a person, a leader and a professional. It broadens your horizons, and you do end up learning, whether consciously or unconsciously.”

So ask her what’s next on her itinerary? Pat comes her reply, “Exploring Antarctica”.

@nidhisingal