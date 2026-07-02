Good Life: Ready for Take-Off with New Luxury Cabin Cases

RIMOWA Essential

If you believe your luggage needs to reflect your personality, and discretion is not the name of the game, RIMOWA’s latest Essential Cabin collection, introduced in vivid orange and magenta hues, is meant for you! For decades, luggage has tended towards shades of black, navy and silver—chosen as much for practicality as discretion. However, RIMOWA’s latest Essential Cabin collection in orange and magenta brings a welcome sense of personality to the baggage carousel while retaining the German brand’s emphasis on engineering. The polycarbonate carry-on is lightweight, durable and fitted with multi-wheel mobility and a telescopic handle. It is designed for frequent travel rather than the occasional escape. After all, when your baggage has its own personality, it adds to your airport look and needs to be used more often.

TUMI Dual Access Expandable Carry-On

TUMI has built its reputation on reliability, something that is non-negotiable for frequent travellers. The Dual Access Expandable Carry-On focuses on small efficiencies that make life simpler when you are on the move. Its dual-entry design allows access to essentials without fully opening the case, while an expandable compartment provides additional flexibility for all that unplanned shopping. Constructed from the brand’s signature ballistic nylon and equipped with features such as an AirTag pocket and charging capability, it is designed as your trusted airport companion.

The Transit Cabin Pro—Mokobara

The demands placed on a carry-on have changed. It is no longer just a container for clothes but, increasingly, a mobile office. Mokobara’s Cabin Pro reflects that shift, with a front compartment designed to provide quick access to a laptop and travel documents. Built from polycarbonate and fitted with Japanese Hinomoto wheels, it balances durability with ease of movement. Inside, a carefully organised layout helps keep cables, devices and clothing in order. The result is a suitcase aimed at travellers who spend as much time in airports as they do at their destination. Available in several colours.

Tramora Cabin Baggage Model T7

The Tramora T7 is built around a simple premise: that many travellers now work wherever they happen to be. Its most unusual feature is a fold-out laptop stand integrated into the case, allowing it to function as a makeshift workstation. Other details—including USB charging, dedicated tech storage, AirTag compatibility, and Japanese Hinomoto wheels—reinforce its focus on connectivity and convenience. While traditional luggage prioritised storage alone, the T7 reflects a newer category of travel product, one designed for passengers who move between meetings, terminals, and hotel lobbies with little distinction between them. Available in red, indigo, white, and black.

EUME Aluminium Sunburn Cabin—Limited Edition

In an era of largely interchangeable luggage, EUME’s Aluminium Sunburn Cabin seeks attention. Its gold-toned aluminium shell, produced in a limited run, is more apt for your Instagram page than being tucked away in an overhead bin. But don’t be fooled by its good looks; beneath the polished exterior are features familiar to and required by seasoned travellers: TSA-approved locks, compression systems and smooth-rolling wheels. Here is a luggage designed to be part of your broader personal style. Available in multiple colours.

Nappa Dori Wingman Luggage Cabin Bag

The Wingman Cabin from Nappa Dori blends durability with understated design. Built with a lightweight polycarbonate shell reinforced by an aluminum frame, the carry-on is accented with leather details that evoke the brand’s vintage-inspired aesthetic. Practical features include smooth-rolling wheels, a three-stage telescopic handle, a TSA-approved lock, and interior compression straps to streamline packing. A customisable name tag further enhances its appeal.