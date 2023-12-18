Here’s what you get at Sukiyabashi Jiro in Tokyo, if you can get in that is
The focus at Sukiyabashi Jiro, known for being the world's most difficult restaurant reservation' is squarely on seriously delicious food
“It was a perfect day,” posted famous Italian chef Massimo Bottura to his 1.5 million Instagram followers recently, along with a selfie with an elderly Japanese man. Bottura is typically on the receiving end of selfies, but this time it was special.