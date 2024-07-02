How Nupur Garg, founder of WinPE, uses jigsaw puzzles to bridge her professional life and personal pastime

Solving jigsaw puzzles is more than just a leisurely activity for some; it could also be a journey through the lanes of nostalgia back to childhood, where every piece holds a memory waiting to be uncovered. As fingers delicately piece together fragments of colourful landscapes or vivid images, one is taken over by a sense of excitement reminiscent of simpler times. Each puzzle becomes a portal to a world of imagination, where challenges are conquered one piece at a time, and triumph is celebrated with every completed section. Therefore, it isn’t surprising that Nupur Garg—a seasoned venture capitalist—is not only known for her astute business acumen but also for her abiding passion for solving jigsaw puzzles.

For Garg, who is the Founder of Winpe, a platform dedicated to advancing gender equality in the private equity space, this seemingly simple hobby has become an integral part of her life. She also learns problem-solving and leadership through this. She points out that puzzles were a ubiquitous part of her childhood. “Puzzles are something that we all grow up with,” she explains. “My parents exposed me to all sorts of puzzles, and I enjoyed them then, and I continue to enjoy them even as an adult.”

However, her fascination with larger jigsaw puzzles took root a few years ago, when her niece embarked on a mission to solve a 2,000-piece puzzle. For her, the activity is connected with her world of private investment. “Solving a large puzzle is a problem-solving exercise that requires you to keep the big picture in mind while working with little bits and pieces,” she says.

But how does she go about this activity? Garg points out that these puzzles are usually large, with over 2,000 or more pieces, and solving them is, hence, a time-consuming activity. What she enjoys most is the piecemeal approach that this activity entails. She doesn’t really have a set rule. “It [my method] depends on how much I am travelling and also on whether I can find a puzzle that I like—I am very particular about the puzzles! Once I start working on one, it could take a couple of weeks to finish. I don’t feel the compulsion to finish a puzzle within any time frame. So, if we have fun plans for the weekend, I am happy to let my puzzle be,” Garg says.

She also has a fascination for puzzles that have cheerful pieces. “I am not a big fan of monotones. For me, landscapes are great, and so are monuments, etc. My favourite puzzle so far has been of a carnival,” she says.

But what draws Garg to this activity time and time again? She points out that this allows her to bridge her pastime with her professional life seamlessly. Garg believes that solving puzzles has honed her problem-solving skills. “The kind of person you are influences your choice of hobbies and vice versa,” she reflects. “I am the kind of person who likes things resolved and reconciled, with all pieces fitting in nicely.” She sees solving puzzles as a metaphor for navigating the complexities of the venture capital world, where patience, perseverance, and attention to detail are paramount.

In fact, Garg’s approach to solving puzzles mirrors her problem-solving strategy at work. “I break things down into key components,” she says. “When I am looking at a problem at work, my focus is on what we are trying to achieve or the outcome we are seeking.” By focussing on outcomes rather than outputs, she says that it is imperative to approach any challenge—be it a 2,000-piece jigsaw puzzle or a problem at work—with clarity and purpose.

Importantly, for Garg, puzzles serve as a constant reminder of the importance of seeing the big picture in leadership. “It is incredibly useful to refocus on the ultimate vision,” she emphasises.

Just as each puzzle piece contributes to the larger picture, she believes that every decision and action in business must align with the overarching vision.

@arnav_d