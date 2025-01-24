scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Trends
How the men’s luxury market in India, is witnessing an extraordinary rise

Feedback

How the men’s luxury market in India, is witnessing an extraordinary rise

Men's luxury market in India, once a niche segment, is witnessing an extraordinary rise and is thriving, thanks to social media and rising disposable incomes
Smita Tripathi
Smita Tripathi
Print Edition: Feb 02, 2025
Clothes Maketh A Man
Clothes Maketh A Man

Mandeep sethi, a Delhi-based manufacturer, has a particular affinity for baseball caps, especially those made by Italian luxury fashion brand Gucci. “I recently bought the grey and black baseball cap with GG all over. It’s my sixth cap from the same brand,” says the 36-year-old. Sethi says his work doesn’t require him to dress up formally and baseball caps are a part of his style. Except for Gucci, he isn’t really a brand loyalist, and other accessories in his wardrobe include a wallet from Montblanc, belts from Coach, Louis Vuitton and Salvatore Ferragamo, and sneakers from a variety of brands. He also likes wearing leather loafers and his latest purchase is from Italian brand Santoni. What about clothes? “I generally pick up T-shirts from Hugo Boss, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Hackett London.”

×