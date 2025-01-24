How the men’s luxury market in India, is witnessing an extraordinary rise

Mandeep sethi, a Delhi-based manufacturer, has a particular affinity for baseball caps, especially those made by Italian luxury fashion brand Gucci. “I recently bought the grey and black baseball cap with GG all over. It’s my sixth cap from the same brand,” says the 36-year-old. Sethi says his work doesn’t require him to dress up formally and baseball caps are a part of his style. Except for Gucci, he isn’t really a brand loyalist, and other accessories in his wardrobe include a wallet from Montblanc, belts from Coach, Louis Vuitton and Salvatore Ferragamo, and sneakers from a variety of brands. He also likes wearing leather loafers and his latest purchase is from Italian brand Santoni. What about clothes? “I generally pick up T-shirts from Hugo Boss, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Hackett London.”