Into the Wild: Step off the beaten path, for a thrilling and adrenaline-pumping adventure this summer

Of course, we all love lounging by turquoise waters or wandering the familiar lanes of a favourite city. But every now and then, your passport deserves something bolder—an adventure that swaps routine for the remarkable. Read about some of these adventures you can indulge in:

Hunt for Glaciers in Greenland

Greenland is one of the most untouched landscapes on the planet and getting up, close, and personal with the hundred-year-old glaciers floating off the mainland is not something you will forget in a hurry. On an 11-day Quark Expedition cruise, explore Greenland’s remote northeast coast, home to the largest fjord system in the world, experience Greenlandic culture firsthand at Ittoqqortoormiit and visit ancient Thule sites steeped in history. Search for iconic Arctic wildlife, such as polar bears, muskoxen and seals, and hike the Tundra and visit an Inuit community. The Arctic has been inspiring explorers for centuries, join in!

Price $8,037–10,237

Hang Gliding Over Monterey Bay, California

There are few thrills more liberating than gliding silently over the Pacific Ocean, with the wind in your face and the breathtaking Monterey coastline unfurling beneath you. Thanks to the region’s consistent coastal breezes, Monterey has become a sought-after destination for aerial adventure, including hang gliding. It offers opportunities for beginners to experience hang gliding with tandem flights. These flights are conducted with professional instructors who handle the glider, allowing you to enjoy the experience without any prior experience. For experienced gliders, solo flights are possible with the right permits and weather checks. One of the best launch points is Marina State Beach, known for its strong thermals and panoramic views. Nestled beside the Marina Dunes Preserve, the beach also draws kite flyers and surfers, but it’s the sky that truly steals the show. The best season for hang gliding in Monterey is the spring and fall. During these seasons, the weather conditions are generally favourable, with mild temperatures and steady winds that are ideal for hang gliding.

Price Tandem flights are between $140-$200

South America Reimagined

For the first time, an exclusive adventure experience is inviting discerning travellers to explore South America aboard a luxuriously refurbished 1940s-style ‘Dakota’ aircraft. Channelling the golden age of aviation, it combines cinematic glamour with remote wilderness. Over 12 days, you will touch down on some of the continent’s most secluded airstrips—destinations that remain largely untouched by tourism. The expedition begins in Peru, where you hike through forests near Gocta Falls, discovering ancient mummies hidden in the jungle. Stargaze under Atacama’s vast skies, soak in the volcanic hot springs, and ride horseback with Patagonian gauchos amidst glaciers. The exclusive trip organised by White Desert’s Dr. Jones is meant for only 12 people. Three trips are being offered beginning September. Secure your spot!

Price $49,950 per person

Desert Thrills at Mleiha, Sharjah

Tucked deep in Sharjah’s heart, Mleiha is more than just a desert escape—it’s the emirate’s premier adventure capital. With its dramatic red dunes and rich archaeological legacy, this rugged landscape invites thrill-seekers and culture lovers alike. The star attraction? Dune bashing. Strap in for a white-knuckle ride across steep, shifting sands in a 4x4, or take the wheel yourself—licensed drivers can tackle self-drive trails winding past natural icons like Fossil Rock and Camel Rock. Along the way, discover ancient fossils, surreal rock formations, and vast, silent panoramas that capture the desert’s timeless magic, as these routes blend geology, history, and natural beauty.

Price Between $150-175

Swim with great white sharks in South Africa

Gansbaai, a charming fishing town on South Africa’s coast, is hailed as the birthplace of the great white shark cage diving—a must for thrill-seekers. This heart-pounding adventure lets you safely encounter one of the ocean’s most feared predators up close. The whole experience is safe and expertly managed. Reputable local operators enhance each dive with the presence of a marine biologist and a videographer, offering expert insights and a lasting record of your dive. For an unforgettable mix of adrenaline and awe, go cage diving with the great white sharks in South Africa.

Price Approximately 3,350 ZAR for an adult and 1,900 ZAR per child

