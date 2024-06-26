Paris prepares for the world's largest sporting event: Discover exciting activities beyond the games in the City of Lights

While Paris is always special, this summer it’s going to be particularly remarkable as it plays host to the XXXIII Olympic Games, 100 years after it last did so in 1924. More than 15 million visitors are expected to visit the city during the Games from July 26 to August 11, and then from August 28 to September 8 for the Paralympics. If you have tickets for some of the sporting events or if you are planning a trip to the French capital during the summer, here’s our pick of activities for you to indulge in.

Watch the Opening Ceremony

The French love doing things differently, and with the world’s eyes on them, what better way to make a statement than by hosting a groundbreaking opening ceremony on the Seine! For the first time in modern Olympic history, the ceremony won’t take place in a stadium but on the Seine itself, with delegates parading on more than 80 boats. The ceremony will drift slowly from east to west, bridge to bridge, snaking 6 km from Pont d’Austerlitz to Pont d’Iéna. Not only will this be spectacular, but also make it more accessible to the general public (read you). Although the lower stands are exclusively for ticket holders, the upper stands are open to the general public. So, pack your picnic basket and go early to grab the best spot. And even if you don’t get a seat, fear not; big screens will also be set up all along the river, so you won’t miss any of the action.

Head to the Fan Zones

If you weren’t lucky enough to obtain tickets to your favourite Olympic events, don’t worry! As many as 25 fan zones, with a capacity of 5,000 each, will be set up across the city where you can enjoy the Games on the big screen with other people who share your enthusiasm. These will also have food and drink stalls. Of course, they will be busy, but the vibe will be immaculate, with everyone cheering for their countries in a total melting pot of cultures. If you wish to see any of the athletes, then head to Place du Trocadéro, which will host the ‘Champions Park’, to celebrate the new champions of that day, who will parade with their medals.

The Louvre has a special exhibition going on till September 16, on the creation of the first modern Olympic Games

Paris Jazz Festival

If you’re a music enthusiast with a passion for jazz, then the Paris Jazz Festival is definitely something to check out when you’re in the city. This summer, the festival will be held at Parc Floral de Vincennes from June 26 to September 8. Expect wonderful open-air concerts in an idyllic setting, offering the perfect music break from the hustle and bustle of the city. What’s more, all nine daytime concerts are free of charge and accessible without a reservation.

L’Olympisme Exhibition at the Louvre

If you enjoy art, then a trip to the Louvre while in Paris is a no-brainer. This time, visit ‘Olympism—Modern Invention, Ancient Legacy’, a special exhibition at the Louvre that started on April 24 and will go on till September 16 on the creation of the first modern Olympic Games. You can discover how the Games came into being in the late 19th century—the political context of the time, the iconographic sources on which they were based, and how they recreated the sporting competitions of ancient Greece—all through various paintings, drawings, and sculptures. Do not miss the first Olympic Cup, designed by French academic Michel Bréal, and therefore also known as ‘Bréal’s Cup’. A French silversmith created it for the winner of the first marathon—a race invented for the modern Olympic Games.

Hit the town in search of all the filming locations of the show Emily in Paris

Hit the High Street

No trip to Paris can be complete without some retail therapy, and just because it’s the Olympics and sports is taking over doesn’t mean that everything else is going to be put on the back-burner.

Paris is one of the fashion capitals of the world, so how can you not visit luxury department stores like Le Printemps and Les Galeries Lafayette? Even if you don’t plan to buy anything, it’s always fun to window-shop and gawk at the beautiful and chic garments on display. To add to the excitement, Galeries Lafayette is hosting several fashion shows to give visitors a chance to study the latest style trends and discover the French brands shaping fashion today, priced at €25 for a 30-minute show. It is also offering pastry lovers and budding bakers a chance to learn to make macaroons. Attend a 90-minute session for €59, orchestrated by a professional pastry chef.

Wine & Cheese Tastings

How can we talk about Paris, let alone France, without indulging in wine tasting, which is even better when paired with cheese? French food and wine are themselves reasons enough to visit the country. So do not miss out on some gastronomic delights and exceptional wine in all the Olympics frenzy. Cheese boards and accompanying wine pairings are a true cause for celebration, and you should indulge as much as you can! Just book in advance, as a lot of people visiting the city will have them on their minds and itineraries.

Go all Emily in Paris

If you are a fan of the Netflix show Emily in Paris, head to town in search of all the filming locations. There are several walking tours available that take you to her apartment, Gabriel’s restaurant, Emily’s bakery, Place de Valois—where Savoir, the marketing agency where Emily works, is located, etc. The walk will enable you to explore the city from a whole new angle and visit areas that may not be on your itinerary otherwise. Typically, these cost €30 for a 2-2.5-hour walking tour.

