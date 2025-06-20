The Japanese green tea-matcha-is moving from teacups to cocktail shakers, giving Indian mixology a vibrant, healthy twist.

Muskan Jhaveri, a New Delhi-based HR consultant, is a self-proclaimed matcha fan. “I fell in love with it on a trip to Japan a few years ago,” she says. She couldn’t find it easily in India till a couple of years ago but now she has it almost daily.

Matcha, meaning ‘powdered tea’, is a vibrant green powder made from tea leaves that are specifically cultivated and processed. Contrary to regular green tea, where the leaves are steeped and discarded, matcha involves consuming the entire leaf, providing a powerful dose of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Traditionally used in Japanese tea ceremonies, matcha’s unique flavour profile—a harmony of umami, sweetness and a hint of bitterness—is giving it a global fan following, including in India.

The once elusive matcha is now available at coffee chains, neighbourhood cafes and even bars! “Bartenders love it because it brings umami along with bitterness and pairs well with gins, agave spirits and even sake. It provides a creamy/frothy feel when shaken well, like in a matcha gin sour or a matcha melon ball,” says Vikram Achanta, co-founder and CEO, Tulleeho, a beverage training provider.

Agrees Minakshi Singh, co-founder of three Delhi-NCR based bars—Sidecar, Cocktails and Dreams Speakeasy, and The Brook: “We have experimented with it and used it in classic cocktails such as Margarita and Whisky Sour which have been well received by our guests,” she says, adding that matcha’s health benefits also make it attractive to Gen Z.

A healthy cocktail sounds like an oxymoron but there is no denying that matcha’s supposed health benefits have added to its popularity. Matcha is rich in essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin A, C, E, K, potassium, calcium and iron. Its antioxidant content, particularly catechins like epigallocatechin gallate, promotes cardiovascular health, boosts metabolism and supports mental clarity.

Mixologists across the country are experimenting with matcha. At New Delhi-based INJA, head mixologist Supradeep Dey has created a vodka-based cocktail called Bouquet with matcha and mishti doi (sweet yogurt)! “Its vibrant green hue, health associations and deep cultural roots make it an intriguing ingredient that guests are curious to explore. It feels modern, yet grounded in tradition,” he says.

At DOS at New Delhi’s Lodhi Colony, the matcha cocktail is one of the best-selling drinks. “At DOS, we’ve had fun experimenting with it, whether in a citrus-forward spritz or shaken into something bold and herbaceous. Matcha brings a new kind of sophistication to the glass. It’s not just a trend, it’s a vibe,” says Jitender Sharma, Regional Manager & Mixologist at DOS.

Love for all things matcha is ensuring that the matcha tea market in India is experiencing remarkable growth, with projections forecasting a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030, potentially reaching $167 million by the end of the decade, according to a report in Data Insights Market.

Of course, love for matcha is primarily a metro phenomenon.

Kolkata’s cocktail bar Little Bit Sober sells over 100 matcha cocktails a week. Called Hello Stranger, it comes with a garnish of a matcha meringue. In Mumbai, at Donmai, the cocktail Matchaaa features clarified matcha with gin and sake and is served with a matcha Pocky.

If you are a Japanese inspired restaurant/bar, a matcha cocktail is almost a given. At JW Marriott Aerocity’s Japanese restaurant Adrift Kaya, a matcha cocktail was introduced to reflect the modern Japanese identity of the restaurant. Priced at `850, it comes with matcha air foam. At Gurgaon’s Japonico, an Asian restaurant and bar, the matcha cocktail called Union is all about storytelling. Served from a teapot, it’s visually appealing. “The cocktail has become one of our top five bestsellers. On average, we sell 80–100 servings a week. Guests are always curious to try it,” says Nikhil Singh Bhandari, Beverage Director, Japonico. At Call Me Ten, a modern Japanese Izakaya in Delhi, the Espresso Martini comes with matcha.

Matcha’s Instagram-worthy appearance is undoubtedly a part of its appeal. Mumbai’s newly opened The Dimsum Room has reinterpreted the classic Salty Dog cocktail with a matcha layer, giving it a dramatic dual-colour separation, enhancing its Instagram appeal.

So, are matcha cocktails just a phase or a trend that is here to stay? “It’s like avocado. It’s completely alien to us, and everyone thought it will be just a phase, but it became so popular. Similarly, matcha is not just a fad, it’s trend that will stay,” says Vikas Kumar, General Manager, New Delhi-based bars PCO and The Director’s Room.

Of course, there are others who don’t really see its appeal. “Matcha is the most marketable ingredient today, mostly at coffee shops and now also at bars. But any serious bar enthusiast will see through matcha on the menu. I can see how matcha froth and air can add to the visual appeal of a drink even when it doesn’t need any froth or air. The oversold tea health benefits also act in its favour,” says Tarun Sibal, chef and co-owner of two bars, New Delhi-based Khi Khi and Goa-based Titlie.

Then there are those who feel matcha is being overused and would therefore prefer to use other teas. At Bangalore-based Lupa, bar manager Mo Thafseer prefers to work with other unique and underrated Japanese and Taiwanese teas such as Genmaicha and Lapsang Souchong. “They offer incredible nuance and character without being overdone,” he says.

Love it or hate it, there is no denying that the vibrant green powder tea is here to stay! ￼

