These accessories help you with the art of arriving fashionably

Real luxury isn't just the destination, it's how you travel. It's in the feel of well-made things, built to last. These iconic accessories carry stories, precision, and quiet power.

Hermès Swift Kelly 50 Relax Travel Bag

The Kelly 50 Relax takes one of the world’s most recognisable bag silhouettes and enlarges it for weekend duty. The Swift calfskin leather is soft and luminous, while palladium fittings keep the look crisp. The elongated handle slips over the shoulder, the turn-lock and clochette deliver theatre at the clasp, and the 50-centimetre width makes it a practical carry for short hops. The Relax variant appears periodically through top resellers and auction houses, which is part of its appeal.

Price: On Request

Available on https://www.hermes.com/us/en/content/106196-kelly/

Onkyo H900M headphones

Nothing says decadent travel like shutting the cabin out with diamonds on your ears. Onkyo took its H900M over-ear headphones and created a made-to-order edition studded with 20 carats of diamonds on the earcups, with a ruby marker to distinguish right from left. The project debuted during the CES 2017 event. This is audio

As jewellery and theatre, yet it rests on a serious platform that was designed for high-resolution listening.

Price: On Request

Available on: https://www.onkyo.net/en

Rimowa Classic Check-In L

Rimowa’s ribbed aluminium has been a design language of travel for decades. The Classic Check-In L brings the romance of air travel together with modern practicality. You get a stage-free telescopic handle that stops exactly where your hand wants it, the multiwheel system that glides through terminals without drama, TSA-approved locks and a flex divider that keeps tailoring in shape. The case is large enough for a two-week trip, tough enough to take knocks and elegant enough to look right next to a chauffeur on arrival. The lifetime guarantee is a rarity these days and underlines the brand’s industrial confidence.

Price: $1,950/ Rs 1.72 lakh

Available on: https://www.rimowa.com/us/en/luggage/colour/silver/check-in-l/97373004.html

Louis Vuitton Georges Tote GM

The exclusive new Georges Tote combines sumptuous leather with superb craftsmanship. Richly grained Cuir Millésime calfskin is enhanced with an array of iconic details, from the S-Lock closure to the metal signature plate inside. Practical and sophisticated, it is ideal for weekend trips and designed for men who appreciate rare, exceptional bags. The Georges Tote GM represents the idea that arrival is not just about the destination, but about carrying heritage with distinction.

Price: $11,400/ Rs 10 lakh

Available on: https://us.louisvuitton.com/eng-us/products/georges-tote-gm-h30-nvprod4680083v/M23155

