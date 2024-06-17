Uncover Victoria: Journey beyond Melbourne to experience Australia's cultural heartland

Great Ocean Road – Twelve Apostles

Embark on a scenic four-hour drive from Melbourne along the Great Ocean Road (considered one of the most picturesque drives in the world) and arrive at the stunning Twelve Apostles—a collection of limestone stacks off the shore of Port Campbell National Park. These mammoth structures rise from the sea and are best viewed from above—in a helicopter! A 16-minute ride costs AUD$165 per person while a 25-minute ride is for AUD$245 per person. While they were once connected to the mainland cliff, centuries of erosion has left them isolated from the shore, making them appear as lone majestic warriors. While there, visit Gibson Steps and climb down 86 stairs to the white sandy beach, surf or simply enjoy a walk along the soft sand with the cliff as your constant companion. Insider tip: There are only eight apostles still standing, the others having been eroded. Port Campbell is the nearest town and has some great accommodation in terms of hotels and camping sites.

Ballarat Wildlife Park

This is one experience you are unlikely to forget in a hurry. An hour and a half drive from Melbourne is the Ballarat Wildlife Park, that allows you to get up, close and personal with some of Australia’s most famous native animals. Think hand-feeding kangaroos (who are friendly enough to surround you as long as you have enough snacks for them), petting koalas, and interacting with wombats and emus. You also get a chance to see the world’s smallest penguin species, crocodiles and Siberian tigers. Insider tip: The Koala encounter costs AUD$55 per person and you can pat the koala but the local state law bans you from holding or carrying it.

THE LUME Melbourne

THE LUME Melbourne is quite unlike any other art gallery, as here you can engage in an immersive dining experience surrounded by art. Currently, it has an exhibition of Leonardo Da Vinci’s works. You get to experience pages from his notebooks, machine inventions brought to life from his sketches, an exact 360-degree replica of the ‘Mona Lisa’, AI and VR technologies that bring his iconic works to life, and a digital experience spanning his incredible life story. But it is the Renaissance-themed dining experiences that are most memorable. These specially-ticketed events involve a three-course meal by a celebrity chef, surrounded by the iconic figures of Da Vinci’s ‘The Last Supper’. Insider tip: The next meal is on June 20 by Chef Johnny Di Franscesco, priced at AUD$295 per person and can be booked online.

Bellarine and Geelong Wine Region

While Yarra Valley is the more popular wine region in Southern Australia, the Bellarine and Geelong region punches way above its weight, producing a series of award-winning wines such as Chardonnay and Shiraz. It takes just over an hour from Melbourne to reach the wine country. Stop at any of the 40-odd winemakers and enjoy a tasting. Many also have cafes and restaurants where you can unwind over great food and of course, wine! Walk through the vineyards, go on a tour of the cellar or simply indulge in some great wine. Insider tip: The wine tasting itself is quite reasonably priced at around AUD$20 for 12-14 wines, but if you don’t have a sober driver with you, you are better off booking a wine tour from Melbourne which can cost up to AUD$200 per person. While in the region, also taste craft beer and gin.

The Q Train

Dining on The Q Train—Australia’s premier rail restaurant—is quite an experience. The train travels along the historic and scenic Bellarine Railway—between Drysdale and Queenscliff. Drive down one and half hours to Drysdale from Melbourne and board The Q Train. Over the next three hours, enjoy a five-course meal on board, where each dish showcases local produce and ingredients accompanied with Australian (specifically Victorian) wine, beer, and cocktails (drinks have to be paid for separately). All meals are freshly cooked in the train’s kitchen and there is also a vegetarian option, provided you book it in advance. The train stops briefly at Queenscliff, where you can get down to stretch your legs before it makes its way back to Drysdale. The experience including the meal costs AUD$139 per person.