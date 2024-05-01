Unlocking the protein potential: Here's tempeh, your vegetarian diet's new best friend
Meet tempeh, the protein powerhouse your vegetarian diet needs
Meet tempeh, the protein powerhouse your vegetarian diet needs
Vegetarians rejoice. There’s a new kid on the block to take care of most of your protein requirements, and what’s more, there’s nothing fake about it! Tempeh, traditional to Indonesians and a part of their diet for centuries, has caught the imagination of people globally over the past few years as a meat substitute and is now making inroads into Indian kitchens as well.