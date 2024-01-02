Wearables major Boult's Varun Gupta gets his adrenaline rush through adventure sports

Varun Gupta, 33, travels frequently for work. But the Co-founder of home-grown wearables brand Boult makes it a point to also plan for weekend getaways during work trips—whether he is in Europe, the US or China.

Of all the places he has explored till date, the Alps in Europe are his favourite. “It seamlessly combines everything I hold dear in my travels—from the intricate charm of historical architecture to the awe-inspiring beauty of nature. The European Alps, with their harmonious blend of artistic allure and breathtaking landscapes, have a way of enchanting every fibre of my being,” says Gupta, who also loves strumming the guitar.

But more than architecture, the Alps provide the perfect playground for this adrenaline junkie. From thrilling ski runs to heart-pounding snowboarding adventures, the snow-covered slopes offer an exhilarating experience that complements Gupta’s love for adventure sports. “The sheer rush of gliding down the powdery slopes amidst the stunning alpine vistas is unmatched,” says Gupta, a sports enthusiast who got into adventure sports while studying for his MBA.

Not just mountains, Gupta loves beaches as well. His travels in Southeast Asia introduced him to water sports—from scuba diving and snorkelling to kayaking—each fostering a deep connection with the serene beauty of the ocean. But snow sports are his first love.

Snow sports have taken Gupta to numerous breathtaking locations, such as the majestic Hampta Pass in the Himalayas. “The awe-inspiring vistas and the sheer physical challenge of these mountainous terrains serve as a testament to my resilience and unwavering determination,” says Gupta.

The beauty of skiing, he adds, lies in its simplicity, where all that’s needed are a pair of snow blades and boots. And, he adds, a delicate balance of calculated risk and physical prowess, which keep his senses sharp and spirit invigorated. As a skiing destination, Gulmarg—with its majestic slopes and unparalleled beauty—holds a special place in his heart. “Unlike many European counterparts where costs can quickly escalate, Gulmarg provides an economical yet exhilarating skiing experience that remains accessible to a broader spectrum of adventure seekers,” he says.

@nidhisingal