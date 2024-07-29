World-famous chefs bring gourmet experiences to enthusiasts at curated food festivals

In the past decade, the culinary world has experienced a seismic shift with the rise of gourmet festivals, redefining how we celebrate and appreciate food. Gone are the days when food festivals were modest, local affairs organised as community events. Today, gourmet festivals are grand global events held annually in glamorous locations, attracting the crème de la crème of the culinary world.

These festivals are meticulously curated events showcasing high-end gastronomy. Typically lasting a week, they feature star-studded line-ups of world-famous chefs like Massimo Bottura, René Redzepi, and Alain Passard. They involve masterclasses, wine tastings, panel discussions, exhibitions, documentary screenings, foraging trips, after-parties, and of course delicious food. Held in stunning locations such as St Moritz, Rovinj, Udine, Cairo, Brunico, and Tulum, gourmet festivals attract sophisticated foodies seeking unique experiences and bragging rights. Interestingly, it’s often easier and more affordable for culinary enthusiasts to enjoy their favourite chefs’ creations at these events, as they are subsidised by sponsors, eliminating the need to secure reservations at Michelin-starred restaurants.

Want to mingle with the culinary elite at a top gourmet festival? Here are three you should have on your radar:

The Lumen Museum in Kronplatz, Italy, where the CARE’s festival is held every year

CARE’S

Location: Brunico, Italy

Tickets: Can be purchased online on care-s.it

Cost: €100-250 for individual dinners

Month: February-March

USP: Haute cuisine on the ski slopes of the Dolomite Alps

The CARE’s festival is a paradise for ski enthusiasts, set amidst the breathtaking Dolomite Alps in the charming tourist town of Brunico, on the border of Italy and Austria. The journey to the festival is a scenic drive through limestone peaks and picturesque valleys surrounding this UNESCO World Heritage Site. Founded a decade ago by Norbert Niederkofler, the region’s most famous chef and owner of the three Michelin-starred Atelier Moessmer, the festival was envisioned to promote ethical and sustainable approaches to food.

CARE’s festival founder and chef Norbert Niederkofler plating a dish at his three Michelin-starred Atelier Moessmer

Originally exclusive to chefs, CARE’s now attracts food lovers worldwide, who book stays in the region’s converted castles and boutique hotels. The opening event kicks off with a thrilling ski-lift ride to the Lumen Museum in Kronplatz, 2,275 metres above sea level, and home to Niederkofler’s AlpiNN Food Space, which is possibly the world’s highest restaurant. While attendees are encouraged to ski down the slopes, for those like me who are not champion skiers, lessons are included in the festival’s offerings.

“We don’t have a planet B, so we should take care of planet A,” says Niederkofler, whose passion for nature has inspired other famous chefs like Ana Roš, Rodolfo Guzman, José Avillez, Prateek Sadhu, and Darren Teoh to participate each year. Weekend activities include sunrise hikes and foraging excursions up the mountains, local wine appreciation sessions, collaborative meals using regional produce, unique barbecues and cookouts, and late-night after-parties at local dive bars.

View of The Great Pyramids of Giza in Cairo from Khufu’s

Cairo Food Week

Location: Cairo, Egypt

Month: May

Tickets: Can be purchased on cairofoodweek.com

Cost: $100-600 for individual dinners

USP: Global gastronomy against the backdrop of the historic Pyramids of Giza

Cairo Food Week, a rising star on the gourmet festival circuit, has garnered global attention in just two years. This 10-day event, set against Egypt’s iconic pyramids, features over 40 unique culinary experiences, bringing together world-famous chefs, local artisans, and food experts to celebrate Egypt’s rich gastronomic heritage.

Chef Virgilio Martínez plating a dish

“Cairo Food Week celebrates the diverse cultures and traditions that make food such a vibrant part of our lives,” says Sherif Tamim, Co-founder of Flavor Republic, the festival’s organiser. Earlier this year, renowned chefs—including Dubai’s Mohamad Orfali and Gregoire Berger, Italian celebrity pizzaiolo Franco Pepe and Turkish chef Maksut Askar—descended on the land of the pharaohs to indulge in the city’s culinary delights.

Attendees enjoy activities such as a picnic cruise on the Nile, a modern Egyptian lunch at Khufu’s overlooking the Pyramids of Giza, and for the adventurous, a camel ride around the Sphinx. This year’s opening night featured a six-course menu showcasing Peru’s diverse altitudes and ecosystems by chef Virgilio Martínez from Lima. But, the highlight for me was the venue: guests were given special access to the Grand Egyptian Museum, still under construction.

Udine’s central square, the Piazza della Libertà, featured portraits of that year’s visiting chefs in 2022

Ein Prosit

Location: Udine, Italy

Month: October

Tickets: Can be purchased online on einprosit.org

Cost: €50-180 for individual dinners

USP: Michelin-star heaven with an unmatched line-up of celebrity chefs

“Last year, Ein Prosit had a line-up boasting over 65 Michelin stars,” says Manuela Fissore Barker, who along with her husband Thomas Barker, helps organise the festival. Held in the quaint town of Udine in Northeastern Italy, Ein Prosit is the gold standard of gourmet festivals. Now in its 25th year, it offers the city’s 100,000 residents a taste of the world’s finest culinary experiences.

A barbeque dinner presented by Don Julio from Argentina during Ein Prosit in Udine

When I attended in 2022, Udine’s central square, the Piazza della Libertà was transformed with portraits of visiting chefs. A standout meal featured Indian chef Himanshu Saini from Dubai’s two Michelin-starred Trèsind Studio collaborating with Italian chef Moreno Cedroni from Senigallia’s two-starred Madonnina del Pescatore. The grand finale was headlined by Dabiz Muñoz, the three Michelin-starred maverick chef from Madrid, serving traditional paellas elevated with luxury ingredients like lobster, white truffles, and caviar, accompanied by a live performance from Croatian cellist sensation 2Cellos.

Ein Prosit’s true magic is its city-wide metamorphosis. Chefs, liberated from their kitchens, appear relaxed, enjoying camaraderie and engaging with their fans. In 2022, famous Italian chefs Niko Romito and Enrico Crippa were spotted sipping morning espressos at the local cafeteria; Brazilian chef Alex Atala was seen pouring sake with Japanese master chef Yoshihiro Narisawa at after-parties, and Massimo Bottura strolled the city streets, photographing the Romanesque-Gothic architecture.

@RaajSanghvi