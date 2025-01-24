Your Cultural Calendar for 2025: From music festivals to art fairs, we help you bookmark the events throughout the year for your dose of culture

Jaipur Literature Festival, Jaipur

Known as the ‘greatest literary show on Earth,’ the Jaipur Literature Festival brings together a rich tapestry of global voices to celebrate the power of literature, ideas, and dialogue. The 18th edition of the festival will see the likes of International Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree, Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, alongside Bollywood celebrities such as Imtiaz Ali, Javed Akhtar, and Amol Palekar. For those who are looking for a little more than discussions on books, the Jaipur Music Stage will feature incredible performances each evening by popular artists, including Kailash Kher, Kamakshi Khanna, Susheela Raman & Sam Mills, Nathoo Lal Solanki & Chugge Khan, among others.

DATES: January 30-February 3, 2025

TICKET PRICE: Rs 200 onwards

REGISTER ON: jaipurliteraturefestival.org

SulaFest, Sula Vineyards, Nashik

SulaFest, an annual festival held at the Sula Vineyards in Nashik, celebrates the fusion of music and wine. This year, the weekend of festivities features a line-up of live performances by DIVINE, Ritviz X Karan Kanchan, When Chai Met Toast, Oaff x Savera, Dualist Inquiry, and Madboy/Mink (Live), among others. Beyond the stellar musical line-up, guests can indulge in interactive wine tastings guided by top sommeliers and try their hand at grape stomping! Sula Vineyards is about a four-hour drive from Mumbai and Pune.

DATES: February 1-2, 2025

TICKET PRICE: Rs 2,999 onwards

BOOK TICKETS AT: bookmyshow.com

India Art Fair, New Delhi

Calling all art lovers, collectors of art, or those simply curious about art to the India Art Fair, the leading platform showcasing modern and contemporary art from India and South Asia as it returns for its 16th edition at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in New Delhi this February. A haven for art lovers, the fair will have a record 118 exhibitors, including 78 galleries showcasing their work to an engaged audience. What’s more, get a chance to interact with major regional and international art institutions. The fair welcomes 24 new exhibitors, including six new design studios in its expanded design section.

Dates: February 6-9, 2025

Ticket price: Rs1,500 onwards

Book tickets at: bookmyshow.com

The Sacred Amritsar Festival, Punjab

The Sacred Amritsar Festival is a celebration of mystics, poets, and their timeless verse; and it honours the spirit of Amritsar, known for its rich and diverse cultural heritage. It is a mix of music, poetry, heritage walks, food trails, literary discourse, and workshops. The idea is to explore Amritsar in its entirety. The delegate pass includes morning music sessions, heritage walks, afternoon literature and poetry sessions, specially-curated meals and evening music sessions.

DATES :February 21-23, 2025

TICKET PRICE: Rs 27,000 per person for the entire festival;

REGISTER AT: thesacred.in

Rann Utsav, Dhordo, Gujarat

The Kutch Rann Utsav 2024-25 is a 100-day celebration at Dhordo, a village near the Rann of Kutch. Celebrating the only one-of-its-kind, white sand landscape in India-the White Desert, the festival is all about showcasing the rich cultural and artistic heritage of Kutch. Situated about 80 km from Bhuj, a tent city-with about 400 tents that have state-of-the-art facilities and en-suite bathrooms-is established in Dhordo every year for just these 100 days. Enjoy cultural performances showcasing local music and dance, including unique performances like the dance of the Siddhi community, who have African roots and are native to Gujarat and Karnataka.

DATES: Till March 15, 2025

TICKET PRICE: Tent prices start at Rs 5,500 per person per night

BOOK ACCOMMODATION AT: rannutsav.net

Serendipity Arts Festival, Panjim, Goa

The Serendipity Arts Festival (SAF), one of the largest multi-disciplinary arts festivals in South Asia, is held annually across multiple venues in Panjim, Goa, in December; the festival is curated by an eminent panel of artists and experts. Spanning across the visual, performing, and culinary arts, SAF ensures there is something to hold everyone’s attention. With the aim of promoting arts education, cultural patronage, interdisciplinary discourse, and access to the arts, SAF brings together artists from across the country for a week-long celebration.

Dates: December 2025

Tickets: Free entry

