Ether rose 2% on the Bitstamp exchange to hit the milestone early in Asia trade

twitter-logoReuters | May 3, 2021 | Updated 08:50 IST
Ethereum crosses $3,000-mark, Bitcoin hovers at $58,000

Cryptocurrency ether hit a record high of $3,017 on Monday, extending last week's rally in the wake of a report that the European Investment Bank (EIB) could launch a digital bond sale on the ethereum blockchain network.

Ether rose 2% on the Bitstamp exchange to hit the milestone early in Asia trade. It is up more than 300% for the year so far, outpacing a 95% rise in the more popular bitcoin.

Ether is the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain and it is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap behind bitcoin.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources, that the EIB plans to issue a two-year 100-million euro digital bond.

Bitcoin hovered around $58,000 on Monday.

