Gold price rises for 2nd session; silver rates at Rs 63,700

Gold, Silver prices in India on August 26: Gold price continued to rise for the second straight session on Wednesday as rising coronavirus cases globally helped the commodity recover from recent losses. Although, US-China trade talks showing progress dented yellow metal's shine. Gold rates globally saw sharp volatility in the last few sessions as dollar index held firm near a more than one-week high hit last week, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

In India, the death toll touched 59,612 and total coronavirus cases reached 32.34 lakh as of Tuesday. Worldwide, there were 240 lakh confirmed cases and 8.23 lakh deaths from COVID-19 outbreak.

MCX

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange, gold September Futures traded 0.31% or Rs 156 higher at Rs 51,080, after hitting an intraday high of Rs 51,184 against the previous close of Rs 51,165 per 10 gm. MCX gold futures currently trade almost Rs 5,026 lower than the lifetime high of Rs 56,191 per 10 gm, hit on August 7.

On MCX, the yellow metal has risen 41.5% to the life-time high since the beginning of the year amid concerns over rising coronavirus cases around the globe. Bullion that was trading at Rs 39,000 on December 31, 2019, recently hit a lifetime high of Rs 56,191 per 10 gm on August 7, 2020.

On the contrary, Silver September futures were trading Rs 240 lower at Rs 63,765 per kg today after they touched an intraday low of Rs 63,652 per kg. Silver Futures hit a lifetime high of Rs 77,949 on August 7.

Global markets

Precious metals were mostly unchanged overseas. While rising COVID-19 cases led investors to the safe-haven asset, gains were offset driven by signs of progress in US-China trade negotiations. Top US and Chinese officials reportedly reaffirmed their commitment to a trade deal that had appeared on shaky ground because of worsening bilateral ties following weeks of escalating tensions between the world's two largest economies.

The dollar index also held steady against a basket of major currencies, as investors awaited US central bank speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, scheduled on Thursday.

In the international spot market, spot gold was steady at $1.930.80 an ounce, after the recent volatility. Comex gold was flat at $1,911.80 per ounce, while US gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,933.60. Silver was steady at $26.43 per ounce.

Choppy equities amid concerns of a weak global economic outlook due to rising COVID cases also helped commodities recover from the recent fall last week.

