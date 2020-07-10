Rupee slips 17 paise to 75.16 amid demand for US dollar, weak domestic equities

Indian rupee, the local currency dropped 17 paise to trade at 75.16 against the dollar on Friday's opening bell, amid the emergence of demand for US dollar from importers and banks and weak opening in domestic equity market.

The local unit has earlier closed at 74.99 a dollar on Thursday.

Forex traders attributed the rupee's weakness to stronger US dollar against its key rival currencies.

The dollar index, which measures the American currency's strength against a basket of major currencies, was at 96.8640, up 0.17 per cent.

Meanwhile, global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures declined 0.78 per cent to trade at USD 42.02 per barrel.

On the equity market front, Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were marginally lower in early trade.

Foreign investors bought equities worth Rs 212.77 crore on Thursday, exchange data showed.

