Stocks in news: TCS, RIL, PNB, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops 150 points, Nifty at 10,766; Adni Ports, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel top losers

TCS: The IT major reported a 13.8% decline in June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 7,008 crore as against Rs 8,131 crore in the year-ago period.

Reliance Industries: UK's BP Plc and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) have announced the start of their new Indian fuels and mobility joint venture, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML).

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover reported 42.4% YoY fall in its total sales at 74,067 vehicles in June quarter.

Punjab National Bank: The bank declared its Rs 3,600 crore exposure to Dewan Housing Finance as a fraudulent account. In aother update, lender's board has approved raising up to Rs 10,000 cr via QIP, FPO, rights issue or any other mode; and sought shareholders nod to raise equity capital for Rs 7,000 crore in AGM.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports: Company board to consider 2-for-1 stock split on July 25.

VIP Industries: Company board has approved raising up to Rs 100 crore via NCDs

Tourism Finance Corporation: Company plans to consider fund-raising by way of bonds/debentures/other instruments on July 16.

Wipro: The IT company will announce results for the first quarter ended June 2020 on July 14.

Dr Reddy's Labs: The pharma company has recieved USFDA approval for Prasugrel Hydrochloride tablets used to prevent formation of blood clots