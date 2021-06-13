5 of 10 most valued firms add over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap; Infosys, TCS lead gainers

Five of 10 most valued companies cumulatively added Rs 1,01,389.44 crore in their market capitalisation (m-cap) last week. IT majors Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as top gainers.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), Bajaj Finance, Infosys, and TCS were the top gainers. State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank witnessed erosion in their m-cap.

TCS' valuation leaped by Rs 47,551.31 crore to touch Rs 12,10,218.64 crore, making it the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms. The m-cap of Infosys jumped by Rs 26,227.28 crore to reach Rs 6,16,479.55 crore. RIL added Rs 14,200.35 crore to take its valuation to Rs 14,02,918.76 crore. The m-cap of Bajaj Finance gained Rs 7,560.02 crore to reach Rs 3,69,327.31 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited went higher by Rs5,850.48 crore to Rs5,56,041.95 crore.

In contrast, HDFC's valuation declined by Rs 10,968.39 crore to Rs 4,61,972.21 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped Rs 8,249.47 crore to Rs 8,20,091.77 crore.

ICICI Bank's market capitalisation diminished by Rs 4,927.52 crore to Rs 4,40,035.66 crore and that of State Bank of India witnessed an erosion of Rs 3,614.47 crore to Rs 3,83,356.69 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped Rs 2,924.02 crore to Rs 3,55,927.86 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 374.71 points or 0.71 per cent.