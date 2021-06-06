M-cap of 7 of top 10 most-valued firms up by over Rs 1.15 lakh cr; RIL top gainer

Seven of the top-10 most valued companies cumulatively added Rs 1,15,898.82 crore in market capitalisation (m-cap) last week.

Of these firms, Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) emerged as the lead gainer. The conglomerate grabbed the top spot by adding Rs 60,668.47 crore to take its valuation to Rs 13,88,718.41 crore.

The BSE Sensex jumped 677.17 points, or 1.31 per cent last week. RIL, State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and HDFC Bank saw an increase in their valuation.

Meanwhile, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) m-cap dropped. Bajaj Finance's m-cap gained Rs 23,178.02 crore to Rs 3,61,767.29 crore, while HDFC added Rs 14,521.98 crore to take its valuation to Rs 4,72,940.60 crore, and that of SBI rose by Rs 10,307.93 crore to reach Rs 3,86,971.16 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added Rs 4,428.97 crore to take its valuation to Rs 5,50,191.47 crore and the m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank climbed Rs 2,002.21 crore to Rs 3,58,851.88 crore. HDFC Bank added Rs 791.24 crore to reach Rs 8,28,341.24 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys declined by Rs 8,351.83 crore to Rs 5,90,252.27 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services dipped Rs 351.41 crore to Rs 11,62,667.33 crore.

ICICI Bank's market capitalisation went lower by Rs 208.16 crore to Rs 4,44,963.18 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 most valued companies, Reliance Industries was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

(With inputs from PTI.)