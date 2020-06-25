Adani Enterprises share price gains 9% in volatile trading session

Share price of Adani Enterprises rose in early trade amid volatile broader market sentiment today.

Adani Enterprises shares touched an intraday high of Rs 169.15, 9.34% on BSE against the previous close of Rs 154.20. It opened at Rs 154.05 and touched an intraday low of Rs 153.35 on BSE.

Adani Enterprises share price trades higher than 5, 20 and 50-day but lower than 100 and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has traded in a wide range of Rs 15.8 intraday.

Adani Enterprises shares have risen 9.3% in one week and 17% in one month. The stock has given 7% returns to investors in a year.

Market capitalisation of the firm stood at Rs 17,767.43 crore as of today's session.

Other Adani group stocks were trading mixed today. Adani Gas gained 8.77% intraday, followed by 5% rise in Adani Transmission. On the contrary, Adani Green Energy shares were trading 5% lower, followed by 2% fall in Adani Ports.

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty traded muted in Thursday's volatile trading session as an increase in the surge of coronavirus cases kept sentiments negative worldwide. Extending fall for the second straight day, Sensex fell 35 points lower at 34,832 and Nifty fell 22 points to 10,282.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops 280 points, Nifty at 10,234; Ashok Leyland, IDFC, Bank of India results today

Asian indices set to track Wall Street fall as second wave of virus derails economic recovery hopes