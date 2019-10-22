Avanti Feeds share turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 3 crore in 10 years; do you own it?

Avanti Feeds share price has delivered returns of 30,553% in the last 10 years. Avanti Feeds share price which stood at Rs 1.47 on October 22, 2009 has risen to Rs 450.60 during the period. An investment of Rs 1 lakh in this stock in 2009 would now be over Rs 3.06 crore. A significant contribution to the gain in the stock can be attributed to the shrimp exporter firm's second quarter earnings. Avanti Feeds share price closed 10.35% or 42 points higher at Rs 450.60 today after the manufacturer of prawn and fish feeds reported a 155% rise in Q2 net profit to Rs 118.69 crore compared to Rs 46.39 crore net profit reported in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit rose 27.69% from Rs 92.95 crore in the first quarter of previous fiscal. Avanti Feeds reported a 41.66% rise in sales to Rs 1,085.28 crore compared to Rs 46.39 crore sales reported in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, sales fell 2.36% from Rs 1,111.52 crore in the first quarter of previous fiscal. The midcap stock hit a fresh intra day high of Rs 469.60 on BSE today, 3.68% away from 52-week high of Rs 486.90 reached on March 12, 2019.

Avanti Feeds share price has delivered 26.32% returns in last six sessions. The stock has gained 21.86% during the last one year and gained 17.49% since the beginning of this year.

In comparison, the benchmark Sensex gained 14.15% during the last one year and rose 8.03% since the beginning of this year.

The phenomenal rise in the stock can be attributed to strong financial performance of the firm. For fiscal ended March 2019, the firm logged Rs 3,487.78 crore in sales compared to Rs 91.54 crore for fiscal ended March 2010. For fiscal ended March 2019, the firm logged Rs 306.36 crore in net profit compared to a loss of Rs 11.87 crore for fiscal ended March 2010.

However, the journey of the stock to the current price has not been all smooth. The share price fell 43% from Rs 721 (March 27, 2018) to Rs 408 on March 27 this year as exports of shrimp fell in calendar year 2018. Shrimp exports from India decelerated to over 8 percent on an year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis in CY18. This was mainly due to a weaker second crop that led exports to decline 3 percent YoY in second half of calendar year 2018.

After the fall, Equirus Securities in a report said India's shrimp exports continue to gain momentum and that could benefit Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen Foods. The brokerage gave a price target of Rs 520 on Avanti Feeds with an investment horizon of one year.

