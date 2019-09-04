Bajaj Finance share turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.49 crore in ten years, do you own it?

Bajaj Finance share has delivered robust returns to investors during the last 10 years. An investment of Rs 1 lakh in Bajaj Finance stock on September 3, 2009 would have grown to Rs 1.49 crore today. The firm has outperformed its peers. While Bajaj Finance share price rose 14,500% during the last 10 years, its competitors such as M&M Financial (649.21%), Cholamandalam Finance (669.65%), Shriram Transport Finance (157.09%) and Manappuram Finance (508.3%) could manage only three-digit growth in their share price during the period.

On September 3, 2009, Bajaj Finance share price closed at Rs 21.8 compared to yesterday's close of Rs 3,260 on the BSE. The large cap share has gained 17.45% in the last one year and risen 22.33% since the beginning of this year. 13 of 24 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or 'outperform', eight "hold", two "underperform" and one "sell", according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.

On an yearly basis, the firm's customer base growth rose to 32% for fiscal ended 2019 compared to 28% for fiscal ended 2018.

The number of new loans disbursed grew at a consistent pace of 50% year-on-year in fiscal 2019. Interestingly, the average ticket size of the loan increased from Rs 56,000 for fiscal ended 2016 to Rs 81,000 for fiscal ended 2019 - higher than that of most peers.

Of late, the NBFC has delivered strong earnings performance on a quarterly basis too amid recent rout in the NBFC sector. In the first quarter of this fiscal, Bajaj Finance reported a 43% rise in net profit, driven by a jump in assets under management.

Q1 profit rose to Rs 1,195 crore as compared to Rs 836 crore in the year-ago period. Assets under management rose 41% to Rs 1,28,898 crore against Rs 91,287 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

It reported a 50 per cent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,114 crore in last quarter of the fiscal ended March 2019 compared to net profit of Rs 743 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income during January-March quarter of 2018-19 rose to Rs 4,887.76 crore from Rs 3,424.99 crore in the year-ago period.