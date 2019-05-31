Berger Paints share price rises post Q4 earnings show

Berger Paints share price rose in trade today after the firm reported a rise in Q4 net profit. Berger Paints share price rose 9.37% or 28 points to 328 level on BSE. Berger Paints share has been rising for the last two days and gained 8.41% during the period. The stock has gained 9.22% during the last one year but lost 1.65% since the beginning of this year.

The large cap stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of 313 and 315, respectively. On Thursday, shares of Berger Paints India settled at Rs 300.40 on the BSE, up 0.05 per cent from the previous close.

The firm reported a 4.91 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 111.43 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31 compared to net profit of Rs 106.21 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter was up 13.38 per cent to Rs 1,472.09 crore as against Rs 1,298.27 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Berger Paints' total expenses stood at Rs 1,304.62 crore compared to Rs 1,136.47 crore, up 14.79 per cent.

For the full financial year 2018-19, Berger Paints' net profit was Rs 497.45 crore. It was Rs 460.83 core in 2017-18.

Total income for 2018-19 stood at Rs 6,061.86 crore. It was Rs 5,282.12 crore in 2017-18.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, the firm told BSE that its board in its meeting held on Thursday has recommended payment of dividend of Rs 1.90 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for 2018-19.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal