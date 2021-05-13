BSE, NSE closed today on account of Id-Ul-Fitr

Indian stock exchanges BSE and NSE will remain closed today on account of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan). Trading in equity, equity derivative and SLB Segment will remain closed today. Trading at commodities and currency derivative segment will also remain closed.

On Wednesday, Sensex and Nifty fell for the second consecutive session amid mixed global markets. While Sensex ended 471 points lower at 48,690, Nifty lost 154 points to 14,696.

IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex loser, falling 3.35% followed by HUL, ONGC, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank declining up to 3%. Titan, Maruti, PowerGrid and SBI were among the top Sensex gainers rising up to 1.31%.

Sensex slips 471 points, Nifty falls below 14,700; IndusInd Bank, HUL, ONGC top losers