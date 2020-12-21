Burger King India share hits 10% lower circuit for third session

In a volatile trading session, Burger King India share fell 10% today for the third straight session.

In early deals earlier today, Burger King India shares opened with a loss of 8.33% at Rs 148 and hit 10% lower circuit at Rs 145.35 apiece on BSE as compared to the previous close of Rs 161.45.

Later, the share gained in afternoon trade to touch an intraday high of Rs 175, rising 8.39% on BSE. Burger King share ended 2.01% lower at Rs 158.20 on BSE.

The stock fallen 20.6% in the last 3 days.

The share has gained 14% in a week. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5,152 crore on BSE.

Since stock market debut on December 14, Burger King India shares have been on a gaining spree. They touched an all-time high of Rs 219.15 in just four sessions against issue price of Rs 60. However, the stock has been on a consecutive fall, since Thursday.

With today's fall, the stock is off over 50% from its all-time high. Before Thursday's crash, the stock pulled off a phenomenal 265% rally in four sessions from its IPO issue price of Rs 60 on December 14.

