Dr Reddy's Labs share slips over 4% as firm shuts plants after cyberattack

Dr Reddy's Laboratories share fell over 4% in afternoon trade today after the pharma firm said that it has isolated all its data center services across the world after detection of a cyber-attack. Dr Reddy's Labs share fell up to 4.24% to Rs 4,832 against previous close of Rs 5046 on BSE.

Total 0.95 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 47.88 crore. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 82,727 crore.

The stock trades higher than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 20 day moving averages.

The share has gained 77.25% in one year and risen 73.26% since the beginning of this year.

Dr Reddy's settles patent suit with Celgene for Revlimid capsules

"In the wake of a detected cyber-attack, we have isolated all data center services to take required preventive actions," the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Commenting on the development, Mukesh Rathi, CIO, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said, "We are anticipating all services to be up within 24 hours and we do not foresee any major impact on our operations due to this incident."

Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price hits fresh 52-week high on Q1 earnings