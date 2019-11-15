Future Retail shares fall over 4% post Q2 result

Shares of Future Retail on Friday slumped over 4 per cent after the company reported a decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

On the BSE, the stock fell 5.98 per cent to Rs 323.55 during the day. It closed 3.92 per cent down at Rs 330.65.

Intra-day, shares of the company tumbled 6.05 per cent to Rs 323.60 on the NSE. The scrip settled the day at Rs 330, down 4.20 per cent.

The Kishore Biyani-led firm on Thursday posted a 6.92 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 165.08 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 177.37 crore in July-September quarter a year-ago, Future Retail said in a regulatory filing.

