What's open and closed on Good Friday?

India's financial markets are closed on April 19, on account of Good Friday, a religious holiday that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. All wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, also remained closed today. Markets will resume trade on Monday.

On the global front, Asian peers ended Friday's trade on positive note, led by China's Shanghai SE Composite Index, while markets in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Indonesia, were closed for a public holiday.

The China's Shanghai SE Composite jumped 0.63 per cent to close Friday's trade at 3,270.80, while Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.5% to settle at 22,200.56, helped by rally in tech stocks. Taiwan's Taiwan TSEC 50 Index rose 0.06 per cent to 10,968.50.

Meanwhile, the US stock markets will be closed on Good Friday, while European markets will remain closed on both Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 0.4 per cent to settle at USD 64 per barrel on Thursday.

The Indian rupee gained 25 paise to close at 69.35 per dollar on Thursday against Tuesday closing level of 69.60, on the back of sustained foreign fund inflows and selling in American currency by banks and exporters. In a holiday shortened week, the domestic currency saw an overall decline of 18 paise.

Snapping four-day gaining streak, Indian benchmark indices, Sensex, Nifty, closed lower in volatile trade on Thursday, tracking weak cues from Asian peers. The market sentiment was dented by decline in banking stocks after cash-strapped Jet Airways was forced to suspend all its international and domestic flights operations after running out of funds. Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries closed 2.79 per cent higher at Rs 1382.90 ahead of its March quarter earnings report slated to be released later today.

RIL, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, SpiceJet, Interglobe Aviation, HDFC, HDFC Bank, were the major gainers in the indices, while Jet Airways, Infosys, TCS and Hindalco were among top laggards.

The Market breadth, indicating the overall strength of the market, was negative. Out of 2,906 shares traded, 965 advanced, 1,746 declined, while 195 remained unchanged.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

