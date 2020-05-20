IRCTC share price hits 5% upper circuit as 200 more trains to resume services

Share price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was locked at 5% upper circuit on BSE today after Indian Railways announced that 200 non-air-conditioned and time-tabled trains will resume services from June 1, 2020.

IRCTC share price opened with a gain of 5% today to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,334 apiece against the last closing value of Rs 1,270.50 on BSE.

Volume-wise, 0.07 lakh and 5 lakh shares were trading on BSE and NSE counters today.

The stock has risen 55% since the start of lockdown on March 25, 2020. However, the stock has fallen 7.12% in one week and 6.37% in one month.

Market capitalisation of the IRCTC stock stood at Rs 21,344 crore. The stock has only buyers offering and no sellers bidding.

IRCTC stock trades higher than its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5-day moving averages

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet, "Within the next two days, Indian Railways will double the number of Shramik Special trains to 400 per day. All migrants are requested to stay where they are; Indian Railways will get them back home over the next few days".

