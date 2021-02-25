Nureca share makes strong market debut, lists at 59% premium to issue price

Share of Nureca Ltd listed at a premium of 58.74% to its IPO issue price on BSE today. The share made its debut at Rs 634.95 on BSE against IPO issue price of Rs 400.

On NSE, the share listed at Rs 615, a premium of 53.75% to the issue price. IPO of the firm, which is into the business of home healthcare and wellness products, was open from February 15 to February 17 this year.

On the last day, the IPO was subscribed 39.93 times. The Rs 100-crore share sale received bids for 5,59,65,945 shares against 14,01,595 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

Share Market Live: Sensex rises 300 points, Nifty at 15,100; Axis Bank, ONGC, IndusInd Bank top gainers

The category meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 3.10 times, non-institutional investors 31.59 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 166.65 times.

The IPO was held in a price band of Rs 396-400 per share. Before the IPO, Nureca raised Rs 44.55 crore from two anchor investors- Nexpact Limited and Next Orbit Ventures Limited - at the upper end of price band. ITI Capital was the manager to the offer.