PVR stock rises 3% post Q3 earnings

PVR share rose nearly 3% on Friday despite the multiplex firm reporting a net loss of Rs 49 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 against a net profit of Rs 36 crore a year ago.

The results were better than estimates as the company's net loss narrowed compared to net loss of Rs 184 crore in the September quarter.

Company's revenue from operations fell 95% YoY to Rs 45.4 crore as compared to Rs 916 crore in a year-ago period. However, it was up 10% QoQ from Rs 40.45 crore during the September period.

Following the news, PVR stock opened flat and touched an intraday high of Rs 1,485, rising 3.4% on BSE against the last closing of Rs 1,435. The stock also hit an intraday low of Rs 1,428.80.

PVR share price stands higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. PVR stock has risen 1.22% in one week, 2% in one month and 11% year-to-date.

Market capitalisation of PVR stood at Rs 8,121.47 crore today. The stock has hit a 52 week high of Rs 2,082.82 and a 52-week low of Rs 706.55. PVR with Rs 10 face value has fallen 23% in one year.

Company's consolidated EBITDA loss stood at Rs 78.1 crore, while its EBITDA came in at Rs 307.3 crore YoY.

