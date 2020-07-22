Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 50 lakh shares of this firm, stock gains 5%

Share price of Dishman Carbogen Amcis was trading higher in early trade after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala bought 3.18% stake in the firm in June quarter. Jhunjhunwala and his wife bought 25 lakh shares each in the company.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis share gained up to 4.85% to Rs 187.90 against previous close of Rs 179.20 on BSE. The stock opened with a gain of 2.3% at Rs 183.40 today. The share has lost 14.14% in one year and gained 111.95% since the beginning of this year.

In a month, the small cap share has risen 47%. Total 0.55 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 1.03 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2,915 crore. The share hit 52 week high of Rs 218.30 on September 29, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 46.45 on March 30, 2020.

The firm is engaged in the process of research and development to late-stage clinical and commercial manufacturing. It operates through nine manufacturing sites in Europe, India, China and Saudi Arabia.

Apart from Dishman Carbogen, the big bull raised stake and bought shares in other firms in Q1 of the current fiscal. He raised stake in pharma firm Jubilant Life Sciences in Q1. Jhunjhunwala held 81,45,800 shares in the firm in last quarter against 70,25,000 shares held in the March quarter. In three separate accounts, Jhunjhunwala had 31,25,800 shares, 25,20,000 shares and 25,00,000 shares in Q1.

In March quarter, the ace investor held 43,72,222 and 26,52,778 shares of the company in two different accounts.

The ace investor bought 1.05 per cent stake or 1.25 crore shares of Indian Hotels in Q1. He was not among the key shareholders of the company earlier, data available with Ace Equity show.

In Rallis India, Jhujhunwala raised his stake by 0.38 per cent during June quarter.

Jhunjhunwala purchased an additional 7.25 lakh equity shares to raise his stake to 10.31 per cent during the April-June period. He holds shares in the Tata Group company through his two accounts-Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (7.64 per cent) and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (2.67 per cent), shareholding pattern on BSE showed.

Jhunjhunwala held 1,93,05,820 shares (or 9.93 per cent stake) in the agrochemicals firm at the end of March 2020 against 1,90,30,820 shares at the end of December 2019.

In Federal Bank too, Jhunhjunwala bought an additional 20 lakh shares in the quarter ended June 2020. In June quarter, Jhunhjunwala's total holding in the bank stood at 3.18 percent in the quarter ended June 2020 against 3.08 percent in March 2020.In last quarter, the big bull held 6.23 crore shares against 6.03 crore shares held by him for quarter ended March.

