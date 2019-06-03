Rs 4 to Rs 659 in 10 years! This stock made patient investors crorepati

Luggage firm Safari Industries share has delivered strong returns for investors during the last 10 years. The stock, which stood at Rs 4.02 on June 2, 2009, closed at Rs 659.15 level on BSE on Friday. Rs 1 lakh invested into Safari Industries share on June 2, 2009 would have grown to Rs 1.63 crore today.

During the same period, Sensex gained 167 percent to 39,714 from the closing level of 14,874 on June 2, 2009.

Safari Industries share price has fallen 18.02% since the beginning of this year and gained 6.06% during the last one year.

The stock looks overvalued as it has a price to earnings ratio of 54.59 compared to the industry PE of 39.58.

During the last 10 years, Safari Industries share price has risen over 15,000 percent compared to 3,300 percent rise in the share price of market leader VIP Industries.

The firm has VIP, Fast Track, Samsonite and American Tourister as major competitors in Indian market.

Safari Industries hit a 52 week high of 1,005 on August 28 last year. The stock fell to its 52-week low of 580 on June 6 last year.

Financial performance

During the last 10 years, the firm has logged a consistent rise in its financial performance. Net profit for fiscal ended March 2019 stood at Rs 26.98 crore compared to Rs 1.93 crore for March 2010.

Safari Industries also logged a consistent rise in sales during the last ten fiscals. Sales rose to Rs 572.63 crore for fiscal ended March 2019 compared to Rs 62.01 crore for fiscal ended March 2010.

Earnings per share of the firm rose to Rs 12.20 for the March 2019 fiscal compared to Rs 6.46 for the fiscal ended March 2010.

In terms of return on assets (ROCE) too, the growth has been steady. Return on assets ratio rose to 13.49% for fiscal ended March 2019 compared to 4.89% for the fiscal ended March 2010.

Q4 show

Net profit in Q4 of last fiscal stood at Rs 3.69 crore compared to Rs 7.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Sales rose 17.8% to Rs 140.05 crore for the fiscal ended March 2019 compared to Rs 119.29 crore during the previous fiscal ended March 2018.

Safari Industries (India) Limited is engaged in manufacturing and trading of luggage travel goods. The company's product range includes polycarbonate (PC) zippered luggage. It also offers products under various categories, such as laptop bags and backpacks.