This food firm turned Rs 1 lakh investment into Rs 32.81 lakh in five years

Tasty Bite Eatables share has delivered strong returns for investors during the last five years. The stock, which stood at 249.85 on May 30 2014, closed at 8,200 level on BSE today. Rs 1 lakh invested into Tasty Bite Eatables shares on May 30 2014 would have grown to Rs 32.81 lakh today. During the same period, Sensex gained 64.47 percent to 39,831 from the closing level of 24,217 on May 30, 2014.

Tasty Bite Eatables share price has fallen 8.72% since the beginning of this year and gained 3.19% during the last one year.

The firm has Venky's India, Mishtann Foods, Prataap Snacks, Parag Milk Foods, Heritage Foods and DFM Foods as its listed peers.

Compared to 3,181% rise in the stock of Tasty Bite Eatables during the last five years, Venky's India, Heritage Foods and DFM Foods rose 546%, 180.21% and 411.40% during the same period.

Other competitors such as Mishtann Foods, Prataap Snacks and Parag Milk Foods were not listed during the mentioned period.

The firm has shined during the last five years in terms of financial performance. It tripled its profit during the last five years.

Net profit for fiscal ended March 2019 stood at Rs 30.06 crore compared to Rs 10.09 crore in March 2015.

Tasty Bite Eatables also logged a consistent rise in sales during the last five fiscals. Sales rose to Rs 336.09 crore for fiscal ended March 2019 compared to Rs 166.75 crore for fiscal ended March 2015.

Earnings per share of the firm rose to Rs 117.16 for the March 2019 fiscal compared to Rs 42.04 crore for the fiscal ended March 2015.

Reserves and surplus of the firm rose steadily to Rs 129.43 crore for the fiscal ended March 2019 compared to Rs 41.59 crore for March 2015 fiscal.

In terms of return on capital employed (ROCE) too, the growth has been steady. ROCE rose to 30.73% for fiscal ended March 2019 compared to 15.16% for the fiscal ended March 2015.

The business of the firm has become more financially stable during the last five years. Its debt to equity ratio has been on a slide during the period. From 0.87 for fiscal ended March 2015, the ratio stood at 0.24 at the end of last fiscal.

For the quarter ended March 2019, the firm logged a 15.13% rise in sales at Rs 85.21 crore compared to Rs 74.01 crore in corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Net profit in Q4 rose 3.48% to Rs 8.03 crore compared to Rs 7.76 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

For full year, net profit rose 13.61% to Rs 30.06 crore compared to Rs 26.46 crore for the fiscal ended March 2018.

Sales rose 20.77% to Rs 336.09 crore for the fiscal ended March 2019 compared to Rs 278.30 crore during the previous fiscal ended March 2018.

India-based Tasty Bite Eatables is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling prepared foods. The company offers a range of ready-to-serve (RTS) ethnic food products under the brand name Tasty Bite and Frozen Formed Products (FFP). Its business segments include consumer business and food service business.

The company offers its products in various categories, such as rice, including Family Size Brown Rice, Family Size Basmati Rice, Moroccan Pilaf and Brown Rice Biryani; Asian noodles, including Szechuan, Peanut Satay, Thai Vegetable and Teriyaki, and spice and simmer, including Korma, Kashmir Curry and Tikka Masala.

It has presence in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Japan and the United Kingdom. The firm has manufacturing facility in Pune.

