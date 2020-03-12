Sensex, Nifty crash: 10 stocks that hit fresh highs amid market selloff today

The brutual sell off in the stock market today has left many investors and traders stuck at much higher levels. Reeling under huge losses in the last one month, Sensex has lost over 20% or 8,337 points. Similarly, Nifty has declined 20% or 2,500 points during the period.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty crashed over 7% each in trading today after WHO declared coronavirus a global pandemic. While Sensex plunged 2,707 points intra day to 32,990 compared to the previous close of 35,697, Nifty lost 810 points to 9,648 compared to the previous close of 10,039.

Coronavirus infection: Share market investors lose Rs 33 lakh crore in a month

In such a gloomy scenario, we look at some green spots in trading today. There are ten stocks on BSE which hit a 52-week high today. Here's a look at them.

Apollo Finvest (India): The stock of Apollo Finvest hit its 52-week high of Rs 405.20 against its previous close of Rs 397.30 on BSE. Apollo Finvest is a non-deposit taking NBFC which is based in Mumbai.

Brady & Morris Engineering: The stock of engineering firm touched its fresh 52-week high of Rs 67.95 on BSE. It had closed at Rs 65 on BSE.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex tanks over 2,300 points; Nifty at 9,760 as WHO declares coronavirus a global pandemic

Continental Chemicals: The stock of the industrial chemicals producer rose to its fresh yearly high of Rs 22.05 compared to the previous close of Rs 21 on BSE. It was stuck in the upper circuit of 5% in afternoon trade.

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom : Share price of Hathway Bhawani hits its 52 week high of Rs 9.22 compared to the previous close of Rs 9.04. The stock was stuck in the upper circuit of 2% since opening of market today. The firm is engaged in distribution of television channels through analog and digital cable distribution network and Internet services through cable.

Integra Telecommunication & Software: The stock of Delhi-based firm hit the upper circuit of 2% today reaching Rs 36.30, its fresh 52-week high. The firm provides full range of IT services for Indian businesses.

Marsons Limited: The firm which, manufactures distribution and power transformers, hit a fresh 52 week high of Rs 4.09, rising hitting upper circuit of 5% in trade today.

Nalin Lease Finance: The stock of the firm hit its 52-week high of Rs 22.80, touching upper circuit of 5% in afternoon trade today. It closed at Rs 21.75 on BSE Wednesday. The company provides finance for new two wheelers. It is also engaged in gold loan business activities against gold ornaments.

Coronavirus outbreak: Twitter makes work from home mandatory for all employees

Ruchi Soya Industries: Ruchi Soya stock hit upper circuit of 5% to Rs 90.75 compared to the previous close of Rs 86.45 on BSE. The firm is one of the largest manufacturers of edible oil in India. It was acquired by Patanjali Ayurved in 2019

Suncare Traders Ltd: The company which is into trading of laminates and plywood saw its stock rise to 52-week high of Rs 3.15 in early trade. The stock had closed at Rs 3 on Wednesday.

Starteck Finance Ltd: The stock price of non-deposit accepting NBFC hit its fresh 52 week high of Rs 51.50 rising 5% compared to its previous close of Rs 49.05 on BSE.