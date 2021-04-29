Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, ONGC, Tata Communications, Bajaj Auto and more

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher in trade as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 106 points higher at 15,012. Here's a look at few stocks which may remain in news in today's trade.

Reliance Industries: Mukesh Ambani led RIL is reported to have held talks with Saudi Aramco on a cash and share deal for sale of a 20 per cent stake in its oil refining and petrochemical arm.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said it was seeking foreign partners for yet-to-be-developed fields in lesser prospective areas but is shackled by uneconomic gas prices and tax structure.

Morepen Laboratories: Drug firm Morepen Laboratories said its board has approved raising over Rs 433 crore through issue of shares to Switzerland's private venture capital firm Corinth Investment Holdings and Liquid Holdings, a promoter group of the company, on a preferential basis

RattanIndia Enterprises: The company has bought a substantial stake in EV two-wheeler maker Revolt Intellicorp for Rs 150 crore to enter the fast-expanding electric vehicle business.

Tata Communications: The Tata Group firm reported a consolidated net profit of about Rs 299 crore in Q4 against a loss of Rs 275 crore a year ago, while a "strong operating performance" for FY21 drove the "highest profit" in last 11 years. Its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 14 per share.

Bajaj Auto: The two-wheeler firm will announce its March quarter earnings on Thursday. In Q3, the company reported a 23% rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,556 crore. Revenue from operations increased 17% to Rs 8,910 crore as compared to Rs 7,640 crore in December 2019.

Titan: The company will declare its Q4 earnings today. In an update on the March quarter performance, the jewellery and watch retailer had said it clocked 60% revenue growth in the March quarter helped by a low base in the same quarter in the year ago period, improved momentum in the market and a dip in gold prices.