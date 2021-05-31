Stocks in news: M&M, Fortis Healthcare, Sundaram Finance, Bank of Baroda and more

Sensex and Nifty opened lower today amid mixed global cues. Sensex fell 167 points to 51,249 and Nifty lost 35 points to 15,400. On Friday, Nifty ended at a fresh record high amid falling Covid-19 cases. The 50-stock index closed 97 points higher at 15,435 against previous close of 15,337. Sensex ended 307.66 points higher at 51,422.

Here's a look at stocks which are likely to remain in news today.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The auto major reported a standalone profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs 163 crore in Q4 against net loss of Rs 3,255 crore for the January-March quarter of 2019-20 fiscal.

Divi's Laboratories: The drug firm reported a 29.30 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 502.02 crore in Q4, on account of robust sales. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 388.23 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Bank of Baroda: The lender reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,047 crore in Q4 as it shifted to a new tax regime. The bank reported a standalone profit-after-tax of Rs 507 crore in the year-ago period.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The drug firm logged a 6.15 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 233.87 crore in Q4 on account of higher sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 220.30 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Fortis Healthcare: The healthcare services company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 62.36 crore in Q4 against a net loss of Rs 41.24 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Sundaram Finance: The NBFC reported a 38 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 270.51 crore in Q4 against net profit of Rs 195.65 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Aurobindo Pharma: The firm will announce its Q4 earnings today.

Affle India: The mobile advertising firm reported a nearly three-fold rise in consolidated profit at Rs 58.7 crore in Q4 against net profit of Rs 20 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Max Healthcare: The healthcare services reported a 31.11 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 69.69 crore in Q4 against PAT of Rs 53.15 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

City Union Bank: The private lender reported a net profit of Rs 111.18 crore in Q4 against a net loss of Rs 95.30 crore in the same quarter of 2019-20.