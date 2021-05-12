Stocks in news: RIL, JM Financial, Godrej Consumer, Asian Paints and more

Sensex and Nifty were likely to open lower as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 24.5 points, or 0.16 per cent to 14,825. On Tuesday, benchmark indices snapped their four-session winning streak amid negative global cues. While Sensex tumbled 341 points to 49,161, Nifty slumped 91.60 points to 14,850. Kotak Bank was the top loser on Sensex today, shedding 3 per cent, followed by HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, HUL and Titan. Here's a look at stocks which may remain in news today

Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio widened its mobile subscriber base to 414.9 million in February, with healthy addition of 4.2 million users, according to TRAI data.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major has inked a licensing pact with Eli Lilly and Company to produce Baricitinib in the country for treatment of COVID-19. The Hyderabad-based firm said it has entered into a royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the manufacture and commercialisation of the drug in India.

JM Financial: The holding company said the challenges posed to the economy due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may impact its income, liquidity position as well as demand for its financial products. On account of the uncertainties around COVID-19, the financial services firm's total provisions by March 2021 stood at Rs 383 crore.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: The power generator firm reported a multifold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 187 crore in Q4 due to higher revenues. Net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 13 crore.

ABB Power Products and Systems India: The heavy electrical equipment said it has closed its manufacturing facility in Peenya, Benguluru, from Monday onwards in view of COVID-19 restrictions in place in Karnataka.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 366 crore in Q4. Consolidated sales rose nearly 27% to Rs 2,706 crore. Localised lockdowns could impact frontline servicing and replenishment of outlets, it said.

Asian Paints: The firm will report its March quarter earnings on Wednesday. It had reported a 62.28% rise in its consolidated profit to Rs 1,265.35 crore in Q3, while revenue stood at Rs 6,886.39 crore, up 25.43%.

Tata Motors: The auto firm has extended its warranty and free service period till June 30 for passenger vehicle customers whose tenures are due on April 1 and May 31, considering the ongoing curbs across the country due to the second wave of coronavirus.

Siemens: The company reported over 90% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 334.4 crore in March quarter, on the back of higher revenues. Total income rose to Rs 3,540 crore against Rs 2,722.1 crore in the same period a year ago. The company follows the October to September financial year.