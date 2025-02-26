'20 times returns in a month': Vijay Kedia warns investors on this social media video

Market veteran Vijay Kedia has warned investors to stay away from a video, which shows a lookalike of him recommending three stocks that would give 20x returns in a month. Referring to the video as fake, Kedia asked investors to verify such videos else they might end up losing money.

"Someone made a fake video of me advising shares. The face is mine, the voice is mine… but suddenly, I sound like I studied in Oxford and grew up in New York! If you ever hear me speaking perfect English with a Western accent, just know—it’s not me.Beware of fake videos—verify before you trust, or your money might end up in the wrong hands," said Kedia in a post on X.

A user flagged the deepfake video to Kedia on X. The man in the video says that “today is the best opportunity” to invest in those stocks. The man then asks investors to join his channel for "free" to know about the three stocks.

Several netizens reacted to Kedia's post.

One user said, "How can one verify? This will make 10 rounds of earth on social media before anybody points out it's fake."

Another user gave a lighthearted comment on the deepfake video.

“If Vijay Kedia suddenly sounds like Warren Buffett’s long-lost cousin, just know—it’s AI at work! ?? Beware of deepfakes, folks,” he said.

A user advised Kedia to take action against the video.

"Sir it's really a cause of concern. It could be AI developed video or through something similar. Science is boonfor world but sometimes it becomes bane as in this case. Take appropriate action n steps to prevent n discourage fraudsters. Nowadays unscrupulous elements are v active," he wrote on X.

Kedia is an ace investor in the stock market. He is known for picking quality stocks on Dalal Street. As of December 2024, he held over 1% stake in companies such as Global Vectra, Tejas Networks, Atul Auto, Mahindra Resorts, Om Infra and Affordable Robotic Automation, among others.