Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Adani Ports, Adani Wilmar, Adani Transmission shares in focus today post trend reversal

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd , Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports, Adani Wilmar and Adani Transmission will be in focus today as these Adani Group firms bucked the trend in the previous session.

The Indian market ended lower in the previous session on weak global cues but Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports, Adani Wilmar and Adani Transmission managed to end higher in volatile trade. Some reports said the rally in the majority of Adani Group stocks came after Opposition leaders called off their protest march from Parliament House on Wednesday to hand over a complaint to the Enforcement Directorate on the Adani issue. Delhi Police erected barricades and stopped leaders of several opposition parties, saying prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were in place in the area.

Adani Enterprises

Shares of flagship firm Adani Enterprises gained after four days of consecutive fall in the previous session. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1891.1, rising 8.82% on BSE. Later, the Adani Enterprises stock ended 5.8% higher at Rs 1838.80 on March 15 against the previous close of Rs 1737.75 on BSE. Adani Enterprises shares trade higher than the 20 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

It opened lower at Rs 1765 on BSE. The stock is down 52.35 per cent this year. In a year, the Adani Enterprises stock has gained 8%.

Adani Ports

Stock of Adani Ports closed 3.81% higher at Rs 679.10 on BSE in the previous session. Stock of Adani Ports rose 5.17% intraday to Rs 688 on BSE. Market cap of the port operator rose to Rs 1.46 lakh crore. It stands higher than 20 day and 50 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar Ltd stock hit an intraday high of Rs 434.45 up 4.99% in the previous session. Later, the stock ended 3.12 per cent higher at Rs 426.70. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 55,457 crore. The FMCG stock has gained after 3 days of consecutive fall. It is trading higher than the 20 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock is down 30.91 per cent this year. In a year, the Adani Wilmar stock has gained 25.35%.

Adani Transmission

Stock of Adani Transmission closed higher in the previous session. The stock closed 3.27% higher at Rs 931 against the previous close of Rs 901.55 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.03 lakh crore. The stock also touched an intraday high of Rs 946.6, rising 5% on BSE. It touched an intraday low of Rs 856.5 down 5% in volatile trade. Adani Transmission shares are trading higher than the 5 day and 20 day moving averages but lower than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock is down 64.08 per cent this year. In a year, the Adani stock has lost 58%.

Adani Green Energy

The stock of Adani Green Energy Ltd ended 4.94% higher at Rs 740.95 against the previous close of Rs 706.10. The stock opened higher at Rs 727. Market cap of the energy firm rose to Rs 1.17 lakh crore. The stock opened with a gain of 2.96% at Rs 727 on BSE. Adani Green Energy shares touched an intraday high of Rs 741.4 rising 5% in the previous session. Adani Green Energy shares are trading higher than the 5 day and 20 day moving averages but lower than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock is down 61.65 per cent this year. In a year, the Adani stock has lost 58.8%.

Adani Total Gas

The stock of Adani Total Gas closed 3.05% lower at Rs 918.85 on BSE. The energy stock has fallen 8% in two days. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.01 lakh crore. Earlier, the stock opened with a loss of 5% at Rs 900.45. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 989 rising 4.35% on BSE. Adani Total Gas stock touched an intraday low of Rs 900.45 falling 5% on BSE.

The Adani Total Gas stock trades higher than 5 day and 20 day moving averages but lower than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock is down 75.13 per cent this year. In a year, the Adani stock has lost 43.44 %.

Adani Power

The stock of Adani Power Ltd has been falling for the last two sessions. Adani Power ended 1.27% lower at Rs 202.15 against the previous close of Rs 204.75. Adani Power stock is trading higher than the 5 day and 20 day moving averages but lower than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 77,968 crore. The stock opened with a loss of 4.98% at Rs 194.55 on BSE. Adani Power stock touched an intraday high of Rs 214.95 rising 4.98% and also touched an intraday low of Rs 194.55 falling 4.98% on BSE. The stock is down 32.48 per cent this year. In a year, the Adani stock has gained 65.36%.

