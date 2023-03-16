SBI Life shares to turn ex-dividend, Medico Remedies to go ex-split

Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company (SBI Life) and Taparia Tools will turn ex-dividend on Thursday. Medico Remedies will turn ex-split today. The board of Glenmark Life Sciences (Glenmark Life) will consider interim dividend for FY23. The board of Radhika Jeweltech will consider a proposal of stock split while that of SME Sprayking Agro Equipment will mull a bonus issue. Sprayking Agro Equipment would also consider migrating to the main board of BSE and NSE.

SBI Life

Shares of SBI Life would turn ex-dividend today. SBI Life had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on April 6.

Taparia Tools

Shares of Taparia Tools will turn ex-dividend today. Taparia Tools had announced an interim dividend of Rs 77.50 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on April 3.

Medico Remedies

Medico Remedies shares will turn ex-split today. Besides, the company had announced that the board of the directors of Medico Remedies fixed Thursday, March, 16, as the record date for ascertaining eligibility of shareholders entitled for corporate action of sub-division of one equity shares of face value Rs 10 each fully paid up into 5 equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid up.

Glenmark Life

The board of Glenmark Life will consider paying interim dividend for FY23 today. In a filing to BSE on March 9, the company said the record date for determining the shareholders for the payment of interim dividend for FY23, if any, declared by the board of directors of the company would be Friday, March 24.

Radhika Jeweltech

The board of Radhika Jeweltech will consider a proposal of stock split today. In a BSE filing, the company said the company board will consider a proposal for sub-division of the shares having a face value of Rs 10/- each, in such manner as may be determined by the board of directors, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the company.

Sprayking Agro Equipment

The board of Sprayking Agro Equipment will meet today to recommend and approve issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company. The company board will also consider the proposal of migration of company from SME platform of BSE to main board of BSE as well as on the main board of NSE.

Also read: Hero MotoCorp vs TVS Motor: Which two-wheeler maker can deliver better returns?

Also read: Reliance Industries shares hit fresh one-year low; time to buy, sell or hold?