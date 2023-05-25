Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar & 6 other Adani Group stocks down up to 4%

Adani Group stocks mostly declined for the second straight session on Thursday after a three day rally which began last Friday, Mary 19. Nine out of 10 Adani controlled counters were seen in red during the session, falling up to 4 per cent, with NDTV being the only exception.



Adani Wilmar topped the losers among the listed peers of the Gautam Adani led conglomerate. The edible and FMCG products firms dropped 4 per cent to Rs 447.15, compared to its previous close at Rs 464.40 on Wednesday. Its total market capitalization dropped below Rs 60,000-mark.



Adani Total Gas also declined 4 per cent during the early trade as the stock hit Rs 770.60 mark on Thursday, against its close at Rs 795.25 in the previous session. The city gas distribution player's market capitalization dropped below Rs 85,000 crore as the session progressed.



Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani Group, was also down 3 per cent to Rs 2,405 on Thursday. The stock, which rose 45 per cent during the positive new flow, has dropped 12 per cent from its recent high. Its mcap has slipped below Rs 2.75 lakh crore mark.



Adani Green Energy was down 3 per cent during the early trading session as the stock dropped to Rs 957.80, compared to its previous close at Rs 984.35 on BSE. Adani Transmission, which settled at Rs 909.90 on Wednesday, was down 3 per cent at Rs 957.80 before a marginal recovery.



Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) declined more than a per cent to Rs 708, while Adani Power also dropped over a per cent to Rs 253.60 during the session as integrated utility company's value slipped below Rs 1 lakh crore mark.



Among the acquired companies, cement players including Ambuja Cements and ACC dropped about a per cent each during the trading session. However, New Delhi Television (NDTV) was the only sole player from Adani Group trading higher. The stock hit an upper circuit of 5 per cent to Rs 215.75.



Adani stocks have been in buzz after the Supreme Court appointed AM Sapre committee suggested it was not possible to conclude that there was a regulatory failure on Hindenburg's price manipulation allegation. The company is looking to raise funds and sell its non-core assets according to media reports.

