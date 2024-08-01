Adani Enterprises Q1 FY25 results: Net profit zooms 116% to Rs 1,455 crore; revenue up 11%

Adani Enterprises Ltd on Thursday posted a 115.82 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its first quarter consolidated profit for the ongoing financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 1,454.50 crore compared to Rs 673.93 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operation of the flagship Adani Group firm stood at Rs 25,472.40 crore in Q1 FY25, an increase of 10.67 per cent from Rs 23,015.94 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The revenue uptick was primarily driven by strong operational performance by ANIL (Adani New Industries Ltd) ecosystem and airports.

"The contribution of these businesses to the overall EBIDTA has now increased to 62 per cent in Q1 FY25 compared to 45 per cent in Q1 FY24. ANIL Ecosystem solar manufacturing and wind turbine businesses has recorded highest ever EBIDTA of Rs 1,642 crore with an increase of 3.6x on YoY basis and now contributes 38 per cent to total EBIDTA on back of its robust operational performance," the company stated in a release.

EBIDTA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased by 48 per cent to Rs 4,300 crore (YoY).

"Adani Enterprises is further expanding its position as India's leading business incubator and a global model in infrastructure development. The substantial growth in our EBIDTA, driven by the exceptional performance of the ANIL ecosystem, our airport operations and our road construction business, underscores our commitment to operational excellence and sustainable value creation," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

On the stock-specific front, Adani Ent shares was last seen trading 1.83 per cent higher at Rs 3,227. At this price, the stock has climbed 10.63 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.