Adani Green Energy shares in news today, here's why 

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) are in news today after Adani Group firm said its arm Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight Limited has commissioned a 57.2 MW wind power component of its wind-solar hybrid project at Khavda, Gujarat.

Adani Green Energy stock closed 13.22% higher at Rs 1007.55 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of Adani Green Energy stood at Rs 1.59 lakh crore. Total 14.20 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 140.31 crore.

The Adani Green Energy stock is down 41% in a year. The Adani Group stock has fallen 43.19% in three months.

The large cap stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2173.65 on June 3, 2024 and a 52-week low of Rs 870.90 on November 27, 2024. It has a high beta of 1.7, indicating very high volatility in the last one year.

The Adani Group’s stock is trading in the oversold zone, signals the relative strength index (RSI) of 26.2. Adani Green shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day moving averages.

"With commissioning of this plant, AGEL’s total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 11,666.1 MW. Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 2.51 p.m. on January 14, 2025 to operationalize the plant and commence power generation from January 15, 2025," said Adani Green Energy on Tuesday