Adani Green share hits all-time high on plans to raise $12 bn via sale of green bonds

Share price of Adani Green Energy share price hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 381.55 in early session amid reports that the Gautam Adani-led company plans to raise up to $12 billion through sale of green bonds over the next four to five years. The proposed sale of green bonds is likely to start from May next year.

Share price of Adani Green Energy opened with a gain of 2.37% and was later locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 381.55, it's fresh all-time high.

The stock saw only buyers with no sellers offering the share. The stock has gained 34.66% in the last 10 days of straight gains.

Adani Green Energy share has risen 16% in one week, 65% in one month and 129% since the beginning of the year. Adani Green Energy is trading higher than its 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

Earlier on June 9 this year, Adani Green Energy said it bagged 'the world's largest solar tender' from the Union government to construct an 8-gigawatt (Gw) photovoltaic power plant and set up a 2 GW solar cell and module manufacturing capacity in five years.

The company said the deal was the largest of its type and also the largest in the world. It would entail an investment of Rs 45,000 crore and create 4 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

"With this win, AGEL will now have 15 GW capacity under operation, construction or under contract thereby accelerating its journey towards becoming the world's largest renewables company by 2025. This award will take the Company closer to its target of achieving an installed generation capacity of 25 GW of renewable power by 2025 which in turn will see it committing an investment of Rs 112,000 crores ($15 billion) in the renewable energy space over the next 5 years," Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) said.

