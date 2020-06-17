Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops 140 points, Nifty at 9,873; Pidilite, Cummins, JK Cement results today

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Sensex and Nifty opened lower today amid weakness in Asian counterparts. SGX Nifty also traded 60 points lower at 9,838, indicating a bearish trend in domestic grounds today. On Tuesday,Sensex ended 376 points higher to 33,605 and Nifty climbed 100 points to 9,914. Meanwhile, companies set to announce their earnings are Pidilite Industries, Natco Pharma, Muthoot Finance, Indraprastha Gas, HEG, Cummins, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Fortis Healthcare, JK Cement among others

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9. 15 AM: Opening bell

Sensex and Nifty opened lower today amid weakness in Asian counterparts. SGX Nifty also traded 60 points lower at 9,838, indicating a bearish trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex fell 191 points to 33,415 and Nifty declined 55 points lower to 9,857

9.00 AM: Earnings today

Pidilite Industries, Natco Pharma, Muthoot Finance, Indraprastha Gas, HEG, Cummins, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Fortis Healthcare, JK Cement, Indostar Capital Finance, Emkay Global, Clariant Chemicals , Welspun Corp, Sicagen, Rico Auto, REC, Rane Brake Lining among others will announce their Q4 results today

8.55 AM: Stocks to watch today on June 17

Schneider, HPCL, Navin Fluorine, Globus Spirits, HCL Technologies, Bank of Maharashtra among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session

Stocks in news: Schneider, HPCL, Navin Fluorine, Globus Spirits, HCL Technologies, Bank of Maharashtra and more

8.50 AM: Rupee Closing

Rupee ended weaker at 76.21 per US dollar on tuesday, as compared to the earlier closing of 76.03 per US currency.

8.40 AM: Galwan valley tensions between India and China

Indian Army said 17 more Indian troops have succumbed to their injuries, taking the number to 20 at the Galwan area. As per the recent updates, Indian Army will release names of all 20 killed today. Sources suggest that not much has changed on the ground and nothing has come out of talks. There are also reports of alert in different parts across LAC, not just Ladakh.

8.35 AM: FII/ SII action

On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 1,478.52 crore, while DIIs bought Rs 1,161.51 crore worth in equities on Tuesday

8.30 AM: Closing bell

Following a global rally in equities, domestic indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a bullish note on Tuesday, amid heavy buying pressure in financial stocks. Sensex ended 376 points higher to 33,605 and Nifty climbed 100 points to 9,914.