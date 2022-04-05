Adani Group shares defy market fall: Four hit record highs

Shares of Adani Group rallied amid a falling market with four of them hitting their all-time highs today. While shares of Adani Enterprises zoomed to an all-time high of Rs 2,198, stock of Adani Power zoomed to a record high of Rs 232.9 on BSE.

Similarly, shares of Adani Green Energy touched an all-time high of Rs 2,208.75 against the previous close of Rs 2,116.60 and Adani Wilmar logged a fresh high of Rs 580.20 in the noon session today.

The rise in the Adani Group shares came on a day when broader market was trading in the red.

While Sensex fell 273 points to 60,337, Nifty lost 46 points to 18,007 in the afternoon session.

Shares of Adani Enterprises touched a record high of Rs 2,198 ,rising 6.41% on BSE. The large cap stock has gained 18.73 per cent in the last 9 days. Adani Enterprises stock was trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex falls 400 pts, Nifty gives up 18K; HDFC Bank tanks 3%

The share has gained 89 per cent in a year and has risen 26 per cent in 2022. Total 2.44 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 52.18 crore.

Adani Power stock too reached a record high today.

It rose 9.99 per cent to Rs 232.9 on BSE. The share has zoomed 36 per cent in the last four sessions. Adani Power stock is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Similarly, shares of Adani Green Energy touched a record high of Rs 2208.75, rising 4.35% on BSE. The stock has gained 18.445 in the last 4 days. Adani Green stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The large cap stock has gained 875 in one year and risen 65% in 2022.

Shares of another Adani Group firm Adani Wilmar rose 4.99 per cent to Rs 580.2 on BSE today. The stock has climbed 60 per cent in one month. Total 20.26 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 115.41 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 75,407 crore. Adani Wilmar share has gained a huge 162.53 per cent from its listing price of Rs 221 on February 8, 2022.

In its first earnings since market debut, the firm reported a 66 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 211 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 127 crore in the year-ago period. The IPO was held from January 27 to January 31.