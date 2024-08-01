scorecardresearch
Adani Ports Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 47%, stock gains 

Adani Ports Q1 earnings: Net profit climbed to Rs 3112 crore against Rs 2114.72  crore profit in June 2023 quarter. The profit came above market estimates. 

Adani Ports stock gained 2.19% to Rs 1604.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.43 lakh crore Adani Ports stock gained 2.19% to Rs 1604.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.43 lakh crore

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reported a 47% rise in June quarter net profit on Thursday. Net profit climbed to Rs 3,112 crore against Rs 2,114.72  crore profit in the June 2023 quarter. Profit came above market estimates. Q1 EBITDA of Adani Ports climbed 29% to Rs 4,848 crore (highest ever) against Rs 3754 crore in the June 2023 quarter.

Q1 EBITDA margin stood at 71.70% against 61.43% margin in the Q1 of previous fiscal. Revenue climbed 21% to Rs 7,560 crore (highest ever) in the June 2024 quarter against Rs 6,248 crore revenue in the Q1 of previous fiscal.      

Earnings per share (EPS) rose to Rs 14.41 in the June 2024 quarter against Rs 9.79 crore on a year-on-year basis.     

Adani Ports stock gained 2.19% to Rs 1604.15 on BSE in the afternoon session today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.43 lakh crore. 

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO, APSEZ said, "FY25 has begun on a strong note for us with stellar performance on both financial and growth fronts. On the financial front, we posted all-time high earnings. But for the temporary disruption in Gangavaram Port, which is now fully restored, our Q1 cargo volume would have been at 114.7 MMT, a 13% increase. On the growth front, we won two new port concessions and a port O&M contract. We are proud that four of our ports featured in World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index 2023."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 01, 2024, 1:13 PM IST
