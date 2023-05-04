Adani Ports shares rise as monthly cargo volume hits highest level in April

Shares of Adani Ports & SEZ (Adani Ports) gained 1 per cent in Thusrday's trade after the Adani group company said it handled 32.3 million metric tonnes (mmt) of total cargo in April, 12.8 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) basis. The growth in cargo volumes was supported by dry cargo volumes increase of 9 per cent (iron ore 64 per cent, non-coking coal 22 per cent, and coastal coal 67 per cent) and container volume increase of 13.6 per cent, Adani Ports said in a release.

Following the announcement, the stock rose 0.99 per cent to hit a high of Rs 676.50.

“Growth in cargo volumes across most of our ports reflects that our strategy of improving operational efficiency is delivering results and this will continue to boost the ROCE of port assets” said CEO and Whole Time Director Karan Adani.

“I am also pleased to announce that Dhamra LNG Terminal berthed its first ship and the natural gas started flowing in the pipeline network connected to the terminal, well in line with our guidance of achieving the LNG terminal commissioning during Q1 FY24.”

Adani Ports said four of its ports recorded significant sequential growth in monthly volumes. These include Krishnapatnam (5.2 mm, up 22.6 per cent YoY), Dhamra (3.3 mmt, up 36.8 per cent YoY), Tuna (1.15 mmt, up 57.6 per cent YoY) and Katupalli & Ennore combined (1.7 mmt, up 13.3 per cent).

Mundra Liquid Terminal handled its largest shipment of vegetable oil (soyabean oil) of 61,841 mt surpassing the previous highest of 57,000 mt (palm oil).

"The Gangavaram Port handled its highest monthly rakes count (88 Nos) on account of handling coastal coal cargo for one of its customers. The investments in rail infrastructure at our ports have been one of the catalysts for our improved operational performance. Continuing that journey, Dahej Port completed the extension of overhead electric lines, thereby enabling it to handle rakes with electric locomotives of Indian Railways," it said.

With the commissioning of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) line till Dadri in April, the double-stack rake services from ICD Dadri to Mundra Port will now become operational, Adani Ports said.

"Supported by our ICD at Patli, this connection will further boost volumes at Mundra Port, and the total rail volumes for Adani Logistics. During April, total rail container volumes grew 22 per cent YoY to 47122 TEUs and bulk cargo (GPWIS) volumes jumped 40 per cent YoY to 1.4 mmt," Adani Ports said.

